View of Kiev Amid Russia-Ukraine Talks in Turkey
View of Kiev Amid Russia-Ukraine Talks in Turkey
Moscow launched its military operation in Ukraine back in February in order to stop an eight-year-long war in Donbass. Russia stressed that its goal is the demilitarisation and de-Nazification of Ukraine.
Sputnik is live from Kiev, as Russia and Ukraine are holding talks in Istanbul, Turkey. This is the first round of in-person negotiations between the two sides since a meeting in Belarus over three weeks ago.In the meantime, the Russia military and Donbass militias continue to advance amid the special operation in Ukraine: according to the Russian Defence Ministry, the military has destroyed 123 Ukrainian warplanes, 309 UAVs, 172, rocket launchers, 1721 tanks, and other armoured vehicles.Meanwhile, Donbass militia forces have reclaimed multiple settlements, liberating them from Ukrainian troops.
View of Kiev Amid Russia-Ukraine Talks in Turkey
Moscow launched its military operation in Ukraine in February in order to stop an eight-year-long war in Donbass. Russia stressed that its goal is the demilitarisation and denazification of Ukraine.
Sputnik is live from Kiev, as Russia and Ukraine are holding talks in Istanbul, Turkey. This is the first round of in-person negotiations between the two sides since a meeting in Belarus over three weeks ago.
In the meantime, the Russia military and Donbass militias continue to advance amid the special operation in Ukraine: according to the Russian Defence Ministry, the military has destroyed 123 Ukrainian warplanes, 309 UAVs, 172, rocket launchers, 1721 tanks, and other armoured vehicles.
Meanwhile, Donbass militia forces have reclaimed multiple settlements, liberating them from Ukrainian troops.
Follow Sputnik's live feed and Telegram channels to get the latest updates: