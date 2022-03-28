https://sputniknews.com/20220328/newly-elected-state-chief-bhagwant-mann-announces-doorstep-ration-scheme-in-punjab-1094263420.html
Newly-Elected State Chief Bhagwant Mann Announces Doorstep Ration Scheme in Punjab
Newly elected state chief of the Indian state of Punjab and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) legislator Bhagwant Mann on Monday announced the rollout of a doorstep ration delivery scheme, saying the poor will no longer need to stand in queues as good quality rations will be delivered to their doorstep.In a video message, Mann said that the scheme will be optional and provided only upon request. “Interested residents will have to contact the concerned department and government officials will call them back to ask the timing of the delivery”, he said, while adding that the details of the scheme will be made available shortly.He further added that the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP government had started the scheme in Delhi too, “but unfortunately it was stopped. But in Punjab we are going to implement this scheme and we will run it successfully”.The newly-elected Punjab state chief said "it is sad that even 75 years after the country's independence", the poor and common people still have to stand in long queues to get rations.“In this age of digitalisation, various items of daily needs including food items, are delivered at people's doorsteps at one phone call”, he said.Meanwhile, Arvind Kejriwal applauded the announcement as he said “once the Punjab government implements the policy of doorstep delivery of rations to people, citizens in others states too will start demanding it”.He also lashed out at the Bharatiya Janata Party-led federal government and alleged that it has been trying to "impede" the implementation of this policy in the national capital.“We have been struggling to implement it in Delhi for the last four years. We planned out everything but the Centre has stopped it", he said.Mann, in his first Cabinet decision on 19 March, announced 25,000 jobs in various state government departments, including 10,000 in the police department.The AAP registered a thumping victory in the recently held state assembly elections in Punjab. It won 92 out of 117 assembly seats and dethroned Congress from power.
