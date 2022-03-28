https://sputniknews.com/20220328/day-after-deadly-terror-attack-in-hadera-israelis-seething-with-anger-at-bennett--govt-1094256752.html

Day After Deadly Terror Attack in Hadera, Israelis Seething With Anger at Bennett & Gov't

Israel hasn't yet had time to recover from last week's deadly attack in Beersheba, when another one occurred on Sunday evening in the central city of Hadera.This time around there were two terrorists, both from the northern Israeli city of Umm Al Fahm, but just as was the case in Beersheba they were Israeli citizens, not Palestinians. And just like before they both had been involved in terror activities in the past.Daesh has since reportedly claimed responsibility for the attack that killed two and injured four others. The Israeli authorities were quick to blame the terror group and vowed to act with an iron fist against anyone who engages in terror.Government to Blame?Ordinary Israelis, however, have taken to social media platforms to accuse the current government of causing the dire security situation.Another one chimed in, posting a video purportedly depicting the attack.Last June, when Naftali Bennett was sworn in as Israel's prime minister he vowed to bring about the much-needed change in the country. He promised to tackle the high cost of living, the coronavirus pandemic, and solve the nation's economic woes triggered by COVID-19. But almost one year down the line, polls show that most Israelis are displeased with his conduct. Only 17 percent saw him as being cut out for the job.Now, as terror acts have become a regular phenomenon, his ratings might fall even further, especially given that many Israelis still hold grudges against Bennett for breaking away from the right-wing camp, setting up a government with the liberals and getting the support of Raam, an Islamic faction with alleged ties to the Muslim Brotherhood movement, banned in several countries of the Middle East."Since when do Arab Israelis engage in terror?", asked one Twitterian. "What scares me most is the confidence they have now gotten. Since [Mansour] Abbas [the head of Raam - ed.] has become part of the coalition, they feel secure", he added.Coalition With Terrorists?This netizen is far from being the only one linking the recent terror acts conducted by Israeli Arabs to the presence of Raam in the governing coalition.Israel's social media is packed with such accusations and many don't "buy" the official claims by the government that the terror act was carried out by Daesh.The accusations by these users are not unfounded. One of last night's terrorists was an adherent of the radical Islamic Movement, outlawed in Israel, and his photo embracing the organisation's chief cleric Raed Salah has been circulating on the web.Israel's government has also added fuel to the fire. Last night, shortly after the attack, the PM's office released a briefing to all ministers, warning them not to link this terror act to Hamas, another offshoot of the Muslim Brotherhood movement. The leaflet also indicated that the event should not be tied to the potential easing of restrictions for Muslims during the month of Ramadan, set to commence at the beginning of April.That leaked document has stirred up massive criticism on Twitter and other social media platforms. Israelis are worried that the current government is way too weak and is incapable of deterring terrorists.On Twitter there have already been calls to fire Israel's Minister of Public Security Omer Bar Lev. But now appeals for Prime Minister Bennett to leave office are being heard."This is what happens when there are terrorists in our government. We need to oust them out from office. Bennett, resign".Let's stay in touch no matter what! Follow our Telegram channel to get all the latest news: https://t.me/sputniknewsus*Daesh (ISIS/ISIL/Islamic State) is a terrorist group banned in Russia and many other countries.

