Moscow Marks Earth Hour, Turning Lights Off Across City
Earth Hour is an initiative launched by the World Wide Fund for Nature back in 2007. It is a global movement uniting people to take action on environmental issues
Sputnik is live from Moscow as the city turns off its lights as part of the worldwide Earth Hour campaign in order to help save the planet. As part of the campaign this year, even the lights of both the Ostankino TV Tower and the Kremlin will go off.Follow Sputnik's live feed and Telegram channels to get the latest updates:Sputnik News US — https://t.me/sputniknewsusGlobal news — https://t.me/sputniknewsint
Sputnik is live from Moscow as the city turns off its lights as part of the worldwide Earth Hour campaign in order to help save the planet. As part of the campaign this year, even the lights of both the Ostankino TV Tower and the Kremlin will go off.
