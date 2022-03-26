https://sputniknews.com/20220326/iranian-foreign-ministry-calls-saudi-kuwaiti-deal-on-gas-field-in-persian-gulf-illegal-1094219822.html

Iranian Foreign Ministry Calls Saudi-Kuwaiti Deal on Gas Field in Persian Gulf Illegal

Iranian Foreign Ministry Calls Saudi-Kuwaiti Deal on Gas Field in Persian Gulf Illegal

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh condemned on Saturday the agreement between Kuwait and Saudi Arabia on the joint development of the al-Durra gas field in the Persian Gulf and called the deal illegal as Tehran also has a share in the field.

The spokesman noted that according to international rules, any attempt to develop the field must be carried out with the consent of all three countries.In conclusion, Khatibzadeh said that Tehran also reserved the right to develop the al-Durra gas field.In December 2019, Kuwait and Saudi Arabia signed a number of documents on the joint development of oil and gas fields in the neutral zone on the border, which was a disputed territory.On Monday, Kuwait and Saudi Arabia agreed to jointly develop and exploit the al-Durra gas field located in the neutral zone in the Persian Gulf. According to the state-run Kuwait News Agency, the deal involves engineering works and the joint management of the gas field, which is expected to produce one billion cubic feet (about 28.3 million cubic meters) of natural gas and 84,000 barrels of gas condensate per day. The produced gas will be divided equally between the two countries.

