https://sputniknews.com/20220326/foo-fighters-drummer-taylor-hawkins-dead-at-50-1094209678.html

Foo Fighters Drummer Taylor Hawkins Dead at 50

Foo Fighters Drummer Taylor Hawkins Dead at 50

The band Foo Fighters announced via Twitter on Friday that their beloved drummer Taylor Hawkins died at the age of 50. The details of his death, including the... 26.03.2022, Sputnik International

2022-03-26T03:26+0000

2022-03-26T03:26+0000

2022-03-26T04:06+0000

foo fighters

drummer

death

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/1a/1094209815_0:159:3077:1890_1920x0_80_0_0_c0f446ce787715f7be03a25bd758f278.jpg

Hawkins was born in Fort Worth, Texas before he moved to Southern California as a child. He made his mark in the music scene as the drummer for singer/songwriter Alanis Morissette. After two years with 'You Oughta Know' singer, he joined Foo Fighters in 1997.Foo Fighters was founded by Nirvana drummer Dave Grohl in the aftermath of Kurt Cobain's death, which effectively dissolved the band. He formed Foo Fighters in 1994, and Taylor Hawkins joined three years later. Hawkins and Grohl played with some of the biggest names in rock music, including Queen, Paul McCartney, Jimmy Page, and John Paul Jones. “Not only do you get to just, like, pinch yourself, 'Wow, I'm in the room with this person', but you also get to kind of try and soak up a little bit of what they do musically, y'know? It's neat. It really is amazing, and you really get to be in the presence of greatness when you're with people like that,” said Hawkins of his music idols.Sentiments on social media have already come pouring in, including Rage Against The Machine's Tom Morello.Music critic Stephen Thomas Erlewine pointed out Hawkin's drum skills, compared to drummer and bandmate Dave Grohl who is one of the most influential musicians of all time, "Taylor Hawkins might’ve been the only drummer alive who could support Dave Grohl and not make you wish Grohl was sitting behind the kit," he tweeted. On Friday the band was scheduled to play at the Festival Estéreo Picnic in Bogotá, Colombia. Their following show was scheduled for Lollapalooza Brazil on Sunday.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

foo fighters, drummer, death