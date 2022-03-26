Foo Fighters Drummer Taylor Hawkins Dead at 50
03:26 GMT 26.03.2022 (Updated: 04:06 GMT 26.03.2022)
© Amy HarrisTaylor Hawkins of the Foo Fighters performs at the Sonic Temple Art and Music Festival at Mapfre Stadium on Sunday, May 19, 2019, in Columbus, Ohio.
The band Foo Fighters announced via Twitter on Friday that their beloved drummer Taylor Hawkins died at the age of 50. The details of his death, including the cause, have not been announced.
Hawkins was born in Fort Worth, Texas before he moved to Southern California as a child. He made his mark in the music scene as the drummer for singer/songwriter Alanis Morissette. After two years with 'You Oughta Know' singer, he joined Foo Fighters in 1997.
Foo Fighters was founded by Nirvana drummer Dave Grohl in the aftermath of Kurt Cobain's death, which effectively dissolved the band. He formed Foo Fighters in 1994, and Taylor Hawkins joined three years later.
In an interview from last year, Grohl recalls first meeting Hawkins, saying, "I was like, 'Wow, you're either my twin or my spirit animal, or my best friend!' In the first 10 seconds of meeting him. And, of course, I'd seen him play the drums and I thought he was an amazing drummer."
Hawkins and Grohl played with some of the biggest names in rock music, including Queen, Paul McCartney, Jimmy Page, and John Paul Jones.
“Not only do you get to just, like, pinch yourself, 'Wow, I'm in the room with this person', but you also get to kind of try and soak up a little bit of what they do musically, y'know? It's neat. It really is amazing, and you really get to be in the presence of greatness when you're with people like that,” said Hawkins of his music idols.
Sentiments on social media have already come pouring in, including Rage Against The Machine's Tom Morello.
Music critic Stephen Thomas Erlewine pointed out Hawkin's drum skills, compared to drummer and bandmate Dave Grohl who is one of the most influential musicians of all time, "Taylor Hawkins might’ve been the only drummer alive who could support Dave Grohl and not make you wish Grohl was sitting behind the kit," he tweeted.
On Friday the band was scheduled to play at the Festival Estéreo Picnic in Bogotá, Colombia. Their following show was scheduled for Lollapalooza Brazil on Sunday.