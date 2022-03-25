https://sputniknews.com/20220325/russias-medvedev-says-moscow-may-revise-moratorium-on-death-penalty-if-necessary-1094166605.html

Russia's Medvedev Says Moscow May Revise Moratorium on Death Penalty if Necessary

Russia's Medvedev Says Moscow May Revise Moratorium on Death Penalty if Necessary

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Moscow may revise the moratorium on the death penalty in the country in the event of arising necessity, as there are no more international... 25.03.2022, Sputnik International

2022-03-25T00:53+0000

2022-03-25T00:53+0000

2022-03-25T00:51+0000

dmitry medvedev

russia

death penalty

moscow

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/1c/1090294952_1:0:959:539_1920x0_80_0_0_c663c1eca1094e243c811b8b0c40eb70.jpg

"This is a very complicated issue. It is the issue of the world outlook, philosophy and morale. One can have different attitudes toward the death penalty. Therefore, there have always been opposite points of view. Nevertheless, we can say the following now: the motive for several decisions adopted by the [Russian] Constitutional Court was undoubtedly driven by the participation of our country in the Council of Europe conventions. Now, these conventions are no longer valid for us," Medvedev said.Medvedev added that the moratorium on the death penalty is not directly related to Russia's membership in the Council of Europe, however, he said, there are no more restrictions on the issue.The deputy chairman said that Europe abandoned the use of the death penalty some time ago, and Russia followed this decision. However, the United States, China and several other countries still sentence to death those criminals who had committed particularly grave crimes, murders in particular.The chairman said that decisions of the court are not "a sacred scripture", they can change. He recalled the historical example of the reinstatement of the death penalty in the Soviet Union after a surge in violent crimes, including murders.Medvedev earlier had said that the suspension of Russia's membership in the Council of Europe was "a good opportunity to restore a number of important institutions for the prevention of particularly grave crimes in the country, such as the death penalty for the most dangerous criminals." Chairperson to Russian Presidential Human Rights Council Valery Fadeev has told Sputnik that the question of the reinstatement of the death penalty in the country may arise in the investigation of war crimes.Let's stay in touch no matter what! Follow our Telegram channel to get all the latest news: https://t.me/sputniknewsus

moscow

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

dmitry medvedev, russia, death penalty, moscow