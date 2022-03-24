'We're Moving On': Jamaica PM Holness Informs Prince William, Kate That Island Will Break From UK
© REUTERS / Jane BarlowJamaica's Prime Minister Andrew Holness speaks with Britain's Prince William during a meeting at his office, on day five of the Platinum Jubilee Royal Tour of the Caribbean, in Kingston, Jamaica, March 23, 2022
Jamaica was recognized as an English colony following a 1655 takeover from Spain, and was formally named a British colony from 1707 until 1962, when it became independent. Amid the country's 60th year of independence, Jamaican officials have noted that the government is in the process of examining the process of becoming a republic.
Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness got straight to the point during a Wednesday courtesy call with Prince William and Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, who are presently touring Caribbean countries.
"There are issues here which as you would know are unresolved," Holness pointed out during a press photoshoot.
"But Jamaica is as you would see a country that is very proud ... and we're moving on," Jamaica's prime minister added. "And we intend ... to fulfill our true ambition of being an independent, fully developed and prosperous country."
This was not your usual start of a bilat in front of the cameras @AndrewHolnessJM in the strongest terms telling the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge that Jamaica is “moving on” and intends to “fulfil our true ambitions as an independent prosperous country” pic.twitter.com/I4Z1aYfLH1— Rhiannon Mills (@SkyRhiannon) March 23, 2022
Jamaica's move would make it the second Caribbean island to sever relations with the UK Royals, as the island country of Barbados stopped pledging allegiance to the Queen back in November 2021.
The Jamaican government has also called on Britain to acknowledge its role in the enslavement of some 600,000 Africans who were inhumanely packed onto ships and transported to sugarcane and banana plantations owned by British enslavers.
Let's stay in touch no matter what! Follow our Telegram channel to get all the latest news: https://t.me/sputniknewsus