https://sputniknews.com/20220324/were-moving-on-jamaica-pm-holness-informs-prince-william-kate-that-island-will-break-from-uk-1094136967.html

'We're Moving On': Jamaica PM Holness Informs Prince William, Kate That Island Will Break From UK

'We're Moving On': Jamaica PM Holness Informs Prince William, Kate That Island Will Break From UK

Jamaica was recognized as an English colony following a 1655 takeover from Spain, and was formally named a British colony from 1707 until 1962, when it became... 24.03.2022, Sputnik International

2022-03-24T04:10+0000

2022-03-24T04:10+0000

2022-03-24T04:10+0000

jamaica

uk

prince william

kate middleton

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/18/1094136477_0:0:2899:1631_1920x0_80_0_0_6bf2532c15d72f742f3eb4d7c0dfb038.jpg

Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness got straight to the point during a Wednesday courtesy call with Prince William and Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, who are presently touring Caribbean countries. "There are issues here which as you would know are unresolved," Holness pointed out during a press photoshoot. Jamaica's move would make it the second Caribbean island to sever relations with the UK Royals, as the island country of Barbados stopped pledging allegiance to the Queen back in November 2021. The Jamaican government has also called on Britain to acknowledge its role in the enslavement of some 600,000 Africans who were inhumanely packed onto ships and transported to sugarcane and banana plantations owned by British enslavers. Let's stay in touch no matter what! Follow our Telegram channel to get all the latest news: https://t.me/sputniknewsus

https://sputniknews.com/20220323/jamaica-already-begun-process-of-becoming-republic-as-islanders-meet-william--kate-with-protests-1094105280.html

jamaica

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Evan Craighead

Evan Craighead

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Evan Craighead

jamaica, uk, prince william, kate middleton