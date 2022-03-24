https://sputniknews.com/20220324/poll-71-of-republican-voters-say-theyre-voting-against-biden-this-year-1094165832.html

Poll: 71% of Republican Voters Say They’re Voting ‘Against Biden’ This Year

A poll released on Thursday revealed that a majority of Republicans would vote “against President Biden” in the upcoming midterms. The Pew Research Center... 24.03.2022, Sputnik International

Only 2% of Republican voters said they would vote “for Biden” this fall during the congressional midterms, while 26% said the president wasn’t much of a factor, and a massive 71% of Republicans said they would vote “against” Biden. For 38% of all voters, the president is “not much of a factor”.Only 6% of Democratic voters say they would vote “against” Biden, while 46% said they would vote “for” Biden, and 47% said the president is “not much of a factor” in their decision making process.The results of the study suggest that when members of a party control the executive branch they tend to worry less about the outcome of congressional elections. It also demonstrates that the president is currently inspiring more Republicans to vote than Democrats, with a significant number of Democrats (47%) appearing to be indifferent toward the current US president, while a majority (71%) of Republican voters see the president as an issue.In 2018, 65% of registered Republicans said it “really mattered” who controlled Congress, while 67% of registered Democrats said the same.Election security has also become a polarizing issue.In the aftermath of former US President Donald Trump’s unfounded “stolen election” tirades which resulted in his “stop the steal” campaigns and the deadly January 6 2021 insurrection - which is currently under investigation - the study found that 76% of Democrats are very confident/somewhat confident that the congressional elections this November will be conducted fairly and accurately, compared to 47% of Republicans.The poll also surveyed top voter issues, with 78% of all poll participants saying that the economy was their top issue. Only 14% of Republican voters believe the earth's climate is “very important” in their voting, while 64% of Democrats who answered the questionnaire believe it to be important. Only 14% of Republicans in the poll consider race and ethnicity a top priority, as opposed to 54% of Democrat voters who agree that it is a top priority.Only 46% of Democrats believe COVID-19 is a very important issue, and just 19% of Republican voters agree with that sentiment.The poll surveyed 10,441 people, including 9,021 registered voters, between March 7, 2022 and March 13, 2022.Let's stay in touch no matter what! Follow our Telegram channel to get all the latest news: https://t.me/sputniknewsus

