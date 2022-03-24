https://sputniknews.com/20220324/meghan-markles-new-spotify-podcast-archetypes-to-hit-airwaves-this-summer-1094163358.html

Meghan Markle's New Spotify Podcast ‘Archetypes’ to Hit Airwaves This Summer

Meghan Markle's New Spotify Podcast ‘Archetypes’ to Hit Airwaves This Summer

The Duchess of Sussex has signed a reported $24 million deal with Spotify for her podcast 'Archetypes' in which she will investigate "labels that try to hold...

The podcast debut begins with a soundbite collage made up of sexist slang terms and phrases used in the media, which is followed by Markle noting: “This is how we talk about women, the words that raise our girls, and how the media reflects women back to us. But where do these stereotypes come from? And how do they keep showing up and defining our lives?”“I'm Meghan and this is ‘Archetypes’; the podcast where we dissect, explore, and subvert the labels that try to hold women back,” announces the Duchess of Sussex in her podcast’s Wednesday preview.The podcast series is produced by Spotify and Archewell Audio, the latter the Duchess and Duke of Sussex’s production company.Markle has had plenty of experience when it comes to being stereotyped. When the UK’s beloved Prince Harry announced his bride-to-be was an American woman of color, British media went insane with racist coverage of the new royal in a vain attempt to paint her as the odd one out. The Daily Mail published an hit piece in 2016 titled, “Harry’s girl is (almost) straight outta Compton,” while the Daily Star released a piece of yellow journalism during that same year titled, “Harry to marry into gangster royalty?”It became clear that Markle’s introduction into the British royal family wouldn’t highlight her upbringing, which includes a campaign she ran when she was 11 to change a television commercial she realized was sexist. The UK tabloid media obsessed over her race, and dissected her family, including a major breach of privacy in which The Mail published a handwritten letter she wrote to her father. Markle later successfully sued the company.In 2021, Harry and Meghan sat down with Oprah Winfrey for a bombshell interview in which they revealed that they received no support from other members of the royal family during the brutal media coverage in the British press.A spokesperson for Archewell Audio has confirmed that the podcast will become available this summer. Spotify and Archwell have said that Markle’s podcast will be a candid investigation into the history of stereotypes against women, with the Duchess acting as an executive producer as well as Archewell’s Ben Browning, and Rebecca Sananes.Let's stay in touch no matter what! Follow our Telegram channel to get all the latest news: https://t.me/sputniknewsus

