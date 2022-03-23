https://sputniknews.com/20220323/ka-52-uses-guided-missiles-to-take-out-ukrainian-arms-depot-from-altitude-of-over-7km---video-1094107452.html
Ka-52 Uses Guided Missiles to Take Out Ukrainian Arms Depot From Altitude of Over 7km - Video
According to Russian defence officials, the choppers used an anti-tank missile system, destroying the targets while hovering. 23.03.2022, Sputnik International
The Russian Defence Ministry has released a video showing its Ka-52 helicopters destroying a Ukrainian arms depot using guided missiles. The targets were hit by the Vortex missiles from an altitude of more than 7 kilometres, the ministry said. It added that the operation was completed without crossing into the area protected by Ukrainian anti-aircraft defence.Since Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine on 24 February, it has repeatedly stressed that it has been targeting the country's military infrastructure only, using high-precision weapons to avoid unnecessary destruction and casualties. Let’s stay in touch no matter what. Follow our Telegram channel to get all the latest news: Sputnik News US — https://t.me/sputniknewsus
The Russian Defence Ministry has released a video showing its Ka-52 helicopters destroying a Ukrainian arms depot using guided missiles.
The targets were hit by the Vortex missiles from an altitude of more than 7 kilometres, the ministry said. It added that the operation was completed without crossing into the area protected by Ukrainian anti-aircraft defence.
Since Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine on 24 February, it has repeatedly stressed that it has been targeting the country's military infrastructure only, using high-precision weapons to avoid unnecessary destruction and casualties.
