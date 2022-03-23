https://sputniknews.com/20220323/ka-52-uses-guided-missiles-to-take-out-ukrainian-arms-depot-from-altitude-of-over-7km---video-1094107452.html

Ka-52 Uses Guided Missiles to Take Out Ukrainian Arms Depot From Altitude of Over 7km - Video

Ka-52 Uses Guided Missiles to Take Out Ukrainian Arms Depot From Altitude of Over 7km - Video

According to Russian defence officials, the choppers used an anti-tank missile system, destroying the targets while hovering. 23.03.2022, Sputnik International

2022-03-23T08:22+0000

2022-03-23T08:22+0000

2022-03-23T09:07+0000

situation in ukraine

ukraine

russia

helicopters

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/17/1094107521_0:9:1248:711_1920x0_80_0_0_e686c23e998b2b22401df249706e8238.jpg

The Russian Defence Ministry has released a video showing its Ka-52 helicopters destroying a Ukrainian arms depot using guided missiles. The targets were hit by the Vortex missiles from an altitude of more than 7 kilometres, the ministry said. It added that the operation was completed without crossing into the area protected by Ukrainian anti-aircraft defence.Since Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine on 24 February, it has repeatedly stressed that it has been targeting the country's military infrastructure only, using high-precision weapons to avoid unnecessary destruction and casualties. Let’s stay in touch no matter what. Follow our Telegram channel to get all the latest news: Sputnik News US — https://t.me/sputniknewsus

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sofia Chegodaeva

Sofia Chegodaeva

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sofia Chegodaeva

ukraine, russia, helicopters