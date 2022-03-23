International
Breaking News: Russia-Ukraine Talks Difficult, Kiev Constantly Changing Positions, Lavrov Says
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Situation in Ukraine
On 24 February, Russia launched a special military operation amid Kiev's ongoing shelling of the DPR and LPR. President Vladimir Putin stated that the op is meant to protect the people of Donbass, and its goal is the complete demilitarisation and denazification of Ukraine.
https://sputniknews.com/20220323/ka-52-uses-guided-missiles-to-take-out-ukrainian-arms-depot-from-altitude-of-over-7km---video-1094107452.html
Ka-52 Uses Guided Missiles to Take Out Ukrainian Arms Depot From Altitude of Over 7km - Video
Ka-52 Uses Guided Missiles to Take Out Ukrainian Arms Depot From Altitude of Over 7km - Video
According to Russian defence officials, the choppers used an anti-tank missile system, destroying the targets while hovering. 23.03.2022, Sputnik International
2022-03-23T08:22+0000
2022-03-23T09:07+0000
situation in ukraine
ukraine
russia
helicopters
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/17/1094107521_0:9:1248:711_1920x0_80_0_0_e686c23e998b2b22401df249706e8238.jpg
The Russian Defence Ministry has released a video showing its Ka-52 helicopters destroying a Ukrainian arms depot using guided missiles. The targets were hit by the Vortex missiles from an altitude of more than 7 kilometres, the ministry said. It added that the operation was completed without crossing into the area protected by Ukrainian anti-aircraft defence.Since Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine on 24 February, it has repeatedly stressed that it has been targeting the country's military infrastructure only, using high-precision weapons to avoid unnecessary destruction and casualties. Let’s stay in touch no matter what. Follow our Telegram channel to get all the latest news: Sputnik News US — https://t.me/sputniknewsus
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sofia Chegodaeva
Sofia Chegodaeva
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/17/1094107521_144:0:1104:720_1920x0_80_0_0_3404f97a3039835acb5ad36acc8aee1e.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
ukraine, russia, helicopters

Ka-52 Uses Guided Missiles to Take Out Ukrainian Arms Depot From Altitude of Over 7km - Video

08:22 GMT 23.03.2022 (Updated: 09:07 GMT 23.03.2022)
© Sputnik / Russian Defence Ministry / Go to the photo bankRussian Kamov Ka-52 Alligator reconnaissance and attack helicopter
Russian Kamov Ka-52 Alligator reconnaissance and attack helicopter - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.03.2022
© Sputnik / Russian Defence Ministry
/
Go to the photo bank
SubscribeGoogle news
Sofia Chegodaeva
All materialsWrite to the author
According to Russian defence officials, the choppers used an anti-tank missile system, destroying the targets while hovering.
The Russian Defence Ministry has released a video showing its Ka-52 helicopters destroying a Ukrainian arms depot using guided missiles.
The targets were hit by the Vortex missiles from an altitude of more than 7 kilometres, the ministry said. It added that the operation was completed without crossing into the area protected by Ukrainian anti-aircraft defence.
Since Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine on 24 February, it has repeatedly stressed that it has been targeting the country's military infrastructure only, using high-precision weapons to avoid unnecessary destruction and casualties.
Let’s stay in touch no matter what. Follow our Telegram channel to get all the latest news: Sputnik News US — https://t.me/sputniknewsus
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала