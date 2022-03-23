https://sputniknews.com/20220323/india-pays-tribute-to-freedom-fighters-bhagat-singh-rajguru-and-sukhdev-on-martyrs-day-1094103781.html

23.03.2022

Indians have paid tributes to freedom fighters Bhagat Singh, Shivaram Rajguru, and Sukhdev Thapar as the country observes the Martyrs' Day of March on Wednesday.Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the nation in paying tribute to the three freedom fighters and said in a tweet in Hindi: “Tributes to sons of India, brave Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev and Rajguru on Martyrs' Day. Their passion to serve the motherland will always inspire the people of the country. Jai Hind!”Federal Home Minister Amit Shah also paid fulsome tributes to the trio, writing in a tweet: “Shaheed (Martyr) Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev and Rajguru are strong pillars of the Indian independence movement, whose patriotism and devotion to the motherland instilled into the people the spirit of independence against the atrocities of foreign rule. Their sacrifices still inspire every Indian to serve the country.”And Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said in a tweet: “On Martyrs’ Day, I revere the freedom fighters Sardar (Leader) Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev, who sacrificed their life to free Mother India from British rule. Their sacrifice in the struggle of freedom will always inspire the people of India.”Congress parliamentarian Rahul Gandhi also paid his respects to the martyrs, saying: “The names Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev and Rajguru will remain forever. Whenever a voice is raised against injustice, these martyrs will be honoured. All those who desire to serve the country, will welcome the names of these three heroes in their hearts.”https://twitter.com/RahulGandhi/status/1506465853377703936Delhi state chief Arvind Kejriwal said in a tweet: “On the occasion of Shaheed Diwas, my respect to Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev and Rajguru, icons of India’s freedom movement. People of the country will always be indebted to the supreme sacrifice made by these heroes."And Yogi Adityanath, state chief designate of Uttar Pradesh, said: “Tributes to the great freedom fighters Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev and Rajguru, who awakened the spirit of freedom among the people through their sacrifice and bravery. Their supreme sacrifice will always inspire everyone to serve the nation.”Newly elected state chief of Punjab, Bhagwant Mann, also paid homage to the freedom fighters via a tweet in the Punjabi language. He wrote, “I pay homage to the unparalleled martyrdom of Shaheed-e-Azam Sardar Bhagat Singh, Rajguru, and Sukhdev. Let's make Punjab a corruption-free, prosperous, and golden Punjab by realising the dreams of the great martyrs who laid down their precious life for the freedom of the country."Other politicians from across the political parties acknowledged the three freedom fighters.This Shaheed Diwas (Martyrs' Day), Prime Minister Narendra Modi will open the Biplobi Bharat Gallery at Victoria Memorial Hall in Kolkata at 6pm (IST) (12.30 GMT) via video link.Meanwhile, the newly elected Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Punjab has declared the anniversary of Bhagat Singh’s death on 23 March a state holiday.State chief Mann urged people to visit Bhagat Singh’s ancestral village Khatkar Kalan in the district of Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar. Significantly, Mann’s swearing-in ceremony of took place at Khatkar Kalan on 16 March.Why Is the Trio So Greatly Revered By The Youth?Bhagat Singh and Sukhdev were born in Punjab in 1907 and Rajguru was born in Maharashtra in 1908.In December 1928, Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev and Rajguru plotted to assassinate the superintendent of police, James Scott, in Lahore (now part of Pakistan), which came to be known as the Lahore Conspiracy case. The wanted to avenge the death of author and politician Lala Lajpat Rai, aka the Lion of Punjab, a month earlier. However, they mistakenly shot dead JP Saunders, who was assistant superintendent.In April 1929, Singh, along with others, hurled bombs into Delhi's Central Assembly Hall, shouting the slogan of "Inquilab Zindabad!". They were later arrested.Singh and his comrades Rajguru and Sukhdev were hanged on 23 March 1931.The trio refused to apologise for their actions and submit to the British government. Instead they carried on protesting, even when in jail, encouraging other inmates to fight for the country's freedom by opting for the death penalty at an early age.Bhagat Singh and Sukhdev were 23-years old and Rajguru 22 when the British government executed them.Since then, they have been regarded as national heroes and youth icons.

