Finnish Support of NATO Accession More Than Doubles Amid Russia's Special Op in Ukraine

In both Finland and Sweden, historically non-aligned, there has been a opinion shift toward NATO. However, the leadership remains pronouncedly more cautious. 23.03.2022, Sputnik International

Some 60 percent of Finns would support their country in joining NATO, according to the a recent poll by business and policy think-tank Eva, held amid Russia's special operation to "demilitarise and de-Nazify" Ukraine.The result represents a massive 34 percent jump compared to a similar poll carried out last autumn, and marks the highest level of support for the alliance ever since Eva began polling opinions on the subject in 1998.By contrast, the share of naysayers dropped by half, from 40 percent last time to merely 19 percent now.Remarkably, the majority of respondents said they wanted a decision to be made soon, preferably this year.The survey also found that the views of political leaders on NATO membership are no longer as influential as they used to be. Some 48 percent of respondents said they would support a membership application regardless of whether it was backed by the prime minister or president. Previously, the views of political leaders tended weigh more. Nevertheless, the support of the country's leaders would increase the share of those in favour of NATO accession to 67 percent.A similar move from neighbouring Sweden, a fellow non-aligned nation, would be yet another factor influencing Finns support, raising the level to 69 percent. Only 11 percent would prefer to stay out of NATO, if Sweden submitted an application.Public perceptions of Finland's national security also shifted from beginning of the 2000s. Now, only one in ten said that Finland didn't face any real military threats, as opposed to 50 percent in 2007. By comparison, three out of four respondents now believe that Finland faces a real threat.The results broadly coincide with a survey published last week by national broadcaster Yle, in which support for NATO soared to an unprecedented 62 percent, while opposition dropped to just 16 percent.Furthermore, since Russia's special operation, opinion polls have shifted toward a historic plurality in favour of joining NATO even in neighbouring Sweden. However, in both countries, historically non-aligned, the leadership is pronouncedly more wary, as Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson suggested that NATO membership would "destabilise the security situation in Europe", whereas Finnish President Sauli Niinistö suggested closer ties with Sweden and the US as alternative to NATO.

