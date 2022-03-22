https://sputniknews.com/20220322/murder-of-18-year-old-hindu-girl-in-pakistan-sparks-social-media-outrage-1094084409.html

Murder of 18-Year-Old Hindu Girl in Pakistan Sparks Social Media Outrage

According to the Centre for Social Justice's Peoples Commission for Minorities’ Rights, there have been 156 incidents of forced conversions in Pakistan between... 22.03.2022, Sputnik International

An 18-year-old Hindu girl In Pakistan's Sindh province was fatally shot while resisting attempts to abduct her in the street, local media stated on Tuesday.According to reports, the victim has been identified as Pooja Kumari Oad and the accused wanted to convert her to Islam before marrying her.The accused has been identified as Wahid Lashari, a tweet by Pakistani journalist Naila Inayat declared.Media reports said that Lahiri forcefully entered Pooja’s house and tried to abduct her. But because she refused to come willingly, he killed her.The accused has been arrested and the victim’s family has demanded that he receive the strictest punishment.Meanwhile, prominent Sikh leader and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) politician Manjinder Singh Sirsa, took to Twitter to condemn the act.The incident has triggered an outrage on social media in India as well as in Pakistan.Hindus, who are a minority in Pakistan, are regularly targeted with abductions, rape, forced marriage and murder.The latest Sindh incident is not unique. According to the European Parliament, “the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan’s 2019 Report states that on an average, more than 1,000 forced conversions take place every year.”Pakistani newspaper Dawn reported in 2020 that data from between 2013 and 2020 shows that such crimes took place in all provinces and in all minority communities.“Data on 162 cases of conversion of minor girls from Punjab and Sindh (provinces) showed that at least 46 percent of the ‘converted’ females were below the age of 18. Only 16 percent of the females were more than 18 years of age,” the report published in the newspaper said.In 2014, an eight-year-old Hindu girl was raped and killed in Pakistan’s Khanpur Tehsil and in 2017, a 14-year-old Hindu girl was abducted and forcibly converted to Islam.

