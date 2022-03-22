https://sputniknews.com/20220322/moscow-court-sentences-navalny-to-9-years-in-prison-in-fraud-contempt-of-court-case-1094087729.html

Moscow Court Sentences Navalny to 9 Years in Prison in Fraud, Contempt of Court Case

POKROV, Russia (Sputnik) - A Moscow district court has sentenced jailed opposition figure Alexey Navalny to nine years in a strict-regime penal colony in a... 22.03.2022, Sputnik International

"[The prison] term is nine years …. [in a] strict-regime [colony]," the judge said.The opposition figure has also been fined 1.2 million rubles ($11,527).Navalny's lawyer said the court's decision will be appealed. The prosecutors were seeking 13-year imprisonment and a fine of 1.2 million rubles for Navalny on charges of fraud and contempt of court. Earlier in the day, the court issued a guilty sentence on Navalny.

