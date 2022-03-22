https://sputniknews.com/20220322/eu-considering-mandatory-filling-of-gas-storages-by-90-by-november-1--1094093954.html

EU Considering Mandatory Filling of Gas Storages by 90% by November 1

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The European Union is considering the creation of a legislative framework to ensure that every gas storage facility is filled by 90% by...

The official noted that low levels of gas in EU storage resulted in an energy crisis where the bloc was "kind of scrambling for the additional gas for the European consumption through December and January."Natural gas prices were surging on the European market late last year, spurred by growing energy demand amid an economic recovery after months of lockdowns, as well as a limited supply. This has prompted the EU authorities to reinforce efforts toward ensuring the bloc's energy security, the need for which has become even more pressing during conflict with Russia, the EU's main energy supplier, over the latter's operation in Ukraine.

2022

