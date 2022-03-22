International
https://sputniknews.com/20220322/eu-considering-mandatory-filling-of-gas-storages-by-90-by-november-1--1094093954.html
EU Considering Mandatory Filling of Gas Storages by 90% by November 1
EU Considering Mandatory Filling of Gas Storages by 90% by November 1
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The European Union is considering the creation of a legislative framework to ensure that every gas storage facility is filled by 90% by... 22.03.2022, Sputnik International
2022-03-22T17:01+0000
2022-03-22T17:02+0000
eu
gas
storage
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106128/54/1061285449_0:160:3077:1890_1920x0_80_0_0_64bd6ccecbcad575933e68dc80c2465f.jpg
The official noted that low levels of gas in EU storage resulted in an energy crisis where the bloc was "kind of scrambling for the additional gas for the European consumption through December and January."Natural gas prices were surging on the European market late last year, spurred by growing energy demand amid an economic recovery after months of lockdowns, as well as a limited supply. This has prompted the EU authorities to reinforce efforts toward ensuring the bloc's energy security, the need for which has become even more pressing during conflict with Russia, the EU's main energy supplier, over the latter's operation in Ukraine.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106128/54/1061285449_172:0:2903:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_7cc930c56d7af12ed0ea8d7e3e5e5167.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
eu, gas, storage

EU Considering Mandatory Filling of Gas Storages by 90% by November 1

17:01 GMT 22.03.2022 (Updated: 17:02 GMT 22.03.2022)
© Sputnik / Alexey Vitvitsky / Go to the photo bankTourists reflected in a EU logo
Tourists reflected in a EU logo - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.03.2022
© Sputnik / Alexey Vitvitsky
/
Go to the photo bank
SubscribeGoogle news
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The European Union is considering the creation of a legislative framework to ensure that every gas storage facility is filled by 90% by November 1 to make the bloc more resilient to external shocks, Maros Sefcovic, the vice-president of the European Commission for Interinstitutional Relations and Foresight, said on Tuesday.

"We need to do much better when it comes to energy security, therefore we are considering to propose, actually, the legislative framework where there will be an obligation that each gas storage should be filled before November 1 by 90%, which would then make us much more resilient in the case of any geopolitical developments, severe winters, or any kind of problems which we might entail," Sefcovic said at a press conference of the EU General Affairs Council.

The official noted that low levels of gas in EU storage resulted in an energy crisis where the bloc was "kind of scrambling for the additional gas for the European consumption through December and January."

Natural gas prices were surging on the European market late last year, spurred by growing energy demand amid an economic recovery after months of lockdowns, as well as a limited supply. This has prompted the EU authorities to reinforce efforts toward ensuring the bloc's energy security, the need for which has become even more pressing during conflict with Russia, the EU's main energy supplier, over the latter's operation in Ukraine.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала