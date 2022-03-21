International
https://sputniknews.com/20220321/russian-court-refuses-to-close-or-delay-case-against-meta-after-company-demands-hearing-in-us-1094046203.html
Russian Court Refuses to Close or Delay Case Against Meta, After Company Demands Hearing in US
Russian Court Refuses to Close or Delay Case Against Meta, After Company Demands Hearing in US
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A Russian court has no right to consider a claim filed by the Russian Procesutor General's Office against Meta, as only a court at the place... 21.03.2022, Sputnik International
2022-03-21T09:14+0000
2022-03-21T09:31+0000
russia
court
meta
facebook
instagram
ban
extremism
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107978/68/1079786852_0:0:3641:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_5d0af296d04a62b02f9e6c28a24c6d91.jpg
A Russian court refused to close an extremism case against Meta on Monday, and denied a request from Meta's legal team to delay the proceedings.Lawyers for the tech giant previously claimed that the Russian court has no right to examine the claim against Facebook and Instagram, since Meta is a foreign company.Last week, a Moscow district court told Sputnik that it had received a statement from the Prosecutor General's Office of Russia on the recognition of Meta as an extremist organisation in the wake of the company allowing the publication of calls for violence against the Russian military on its social media platforms amid the military operation in Ukraine.In the meantime, the Russian information watchdog Roscomnadzor has suspended access to Instagram in the country. The authority, however, stressed that WhatsApp won't be affected by the measures introduced against the company, since it is a messenger.Let's stay in touch no matter what! Follow our Telegram channel to get all the latest news: https://t.me/sputniknewsus
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107978/68/1079786852_432:0:3163:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_8766580cfc0578e27c035288721fb77b.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia, court, meta, facebook, instagram, ban, extremism

Russian Court Refuses to Close or Delay Case Against Meta, After Company Demands Hearing in US

09:14 GMT 21.03.2022 (Updated: 09:31 GMT 21.03.2022)
CC BY 2.0 / Bill Oxford / Gavel on black background
Gavel on black background - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.03.2022
CC BY 2.0 / Bill Oxford /
SubscribeGoogle news
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A Russian court has no right to consider a claim filed by the Russian Procesutor General's Office against Meta, as only a court at the place of registration — which is in the United States — is entitled to do so, a company representative said on Monday, asking to stop the proceedings.
A Russian court refused to close an extremism case against Meta on Monday, and denied a request from Meta's legal team to delay the proceedings.
Lawyers for the tech giant previously claimed that the Russian court has no right to examine the claim against Facebook and Instagram, since Meta is a foreign company.

"We ask you to stop the proceedings on the case: the court does not have the authority to consider it, Meta is a foreign company, and the claim must be considered at the place of its registration", the representative told a district court in Moscow.

Last week, a Moscow district court told Sputnik that it had received a statement from the Prosecutor General's Office of Russia on the recognition of Meta as an extremist organisation in the wake of the company allowing the publication of calls for violence against the Russian military on its social media platforms amid the military operation in Ukraine.
In the meantime, the Russian information watchdog Roscomnadzor has suspended access to Instagram in the country. The authority, however, stressed that WhatsApp won't be affected by the measures introduced against the company, since it is a messenger.
Let's stay in touch no matter what! Follow our Telegram channel to get all the latest news: https://t.me/sputniknewsus
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала