Russian Court Refuses to Close or Delay Case Against Meta, After Company Demands Hearing in US
Russian Court Refuses to Close or Delay Case Against Meta, After Company Demands Hearing in US
A Russian court refused to close an extremism case against Meta on Monday, and denied a request from Meta's legal team to delay the proceedings.Lawyers for the tech giant previously claimed that the Russian court has no right to examine the claim against Facebook and Instagram, since Meta is a foreign company.Last week, a Moscow district court told Sputnik that it had received a statement from the Prosecutor General's Office of Russia on the recognition of Meta as an extremist organisation in the wake of the company allowing the publication of calls for violence against the Russian military on its social media platforms amid the military operation in Ukraine.In the meantime, the Russian information watchdog Roscomnadzor has suspended access to Instagram in the country. The authority, however, stressed that WhatsApp won't be affected by the measures introduced against the company, since it is a messenger.Let's stay in touch no matter what! Follow our Telegram channel to get all the latest news: https://t.me/sputniknewsus
