Situation in Ukraine
On 24 February, Russia launched a special military operation amid Kiev's ongoing shelling of the DPR and LPR. President Vladimir Putin stated that the op is meant to protect the people of Donbass, and its goal is the complete demilitarisation and denazification of Ukraine.
LIVE UPDATES: Boris Johnson Discussed Possibility of Offering Zelensky Refuge in UK
Russian forces and the Donbass militias continue to advance in Ukraine. On Saturday 19 March, the Russian Air Force targeted 59 Ukrainian military infrastructure objects and downed 5 UAVs, the Defence Ministry said.
Evgeny Mikhaylov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg
russia, ukraine, special operation, новый онлайн для белой редактуры
LIVE UPDATES: Boris Johnson Discussed Possibility of Offering Zelensky Refuge in UK

05:12 GMT 20.03.2022
Russian forces and the Donbass militias continue to advance in Ukraine. On Saturday 19 March, the Russian Air Force targeted 59 Ukrainian military infrastructure objects and downed 5 UAVs, the Defence Ministry said.
Russia launched an operation in Ukraine on 24 February, after Kiev intensified attacks in Donbass, prompting the mass evacuation of civilians from the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics. President Vladimir Putin stressed that the op was started to stop the genocide of the people in the region, adding that Russia's goal is the demilitarisation and denazification of Ukraine.
05:18 GMT 20.03.2022
Boris Johnson Discussed Possibility of Offering Zelensky Refuge in UK
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson told the Sunday Times that Zelenskyy has regular conversations with him and is an "absolutely charming guy but he’s also proved to be an inspiration".
According to the British prime minister, the possibility of Zelenskyy and his family getting refuge in the UK had been discussed, but "Volodymyr has always been clear, his duty is to the Ukrainian people; he’s going to stay there, he’s going to look after them. I have to say I admire him".
