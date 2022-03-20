LIVE UPDATES: Boris Johnson Discussed Possibility of Offering Zelensky Refuge in UK

Boris Johnson Discussed Possibility of Offering Zelensky Refuge in UK

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson told the Sunday Times that Zelenskyy has regular conversations with him and is an "absolutely charming guy but he’s also proved to be an inspiration".

According to the British prime minister, the possibility of Zelenskyy and his family getting refuge in the UK had been discussed, but "Volodymyr has always been clear, his duty is to the Ukrainian people; he’s going to stay there, he’s going to look after them. I have to say I admire him".