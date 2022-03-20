https://sputniknews.com/20220320/france-freezes-24bln-of-russian-central-banks-assets-1094034486.html

France Freezes $24Bln of Russian Central Bank's Assets

PARIS (Sputnik) - France has frozen 22 billion euros ($24 billion) worth of assets belonging to the Russian Central Bank, French Finance Minister Bruno Le... 20.03.2022, Sputnik International

France also froze real estate in the country worth half a billion euros, which is about 30 properties and apartments owned by Russian citizens, according to the minister.On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine responding to calls for help from the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk in defending themselves against the aggression of Ukrainian troops. The Russian Defense Ministry said the operation was targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure only.In response, the US and its allies have imposed comprehensive sanctions against Russia, its financial and energy sectors.

