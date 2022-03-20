https://sputniknews.com/20220320/four-killed-as-car-rams-through-carnival-crowd-in-belgium-report-says-1094024947.html
Four Killed as Car Rams Through Carnival Crowd in Belgium, Report Says
The incident occurred in the village of Strépy-Bracquegnies in the municipality of La Louvière, located some 50 kilometers (30 miles) south of Brussels...
Four people are dead and 12 seriously injured after a car ploughed into a crowd in the Belgian settlement of Strépy-Bracquegnies on Sunday, according to media reports. According to the local mayor, one of the deceased is a child.
08:23 GMT 20.03.2022 (Updated: 08:35 GMT 20.03.2022)
The incident occurred in the village of Strépy-Bracquegnies in the municipality of La Louvière, located some 50 kilometers (30 miles) south of Brussels, reports suggest.
Four people are dead and 12 seriously injured after a car ploughed into a crowd in the Belgian settlement of Strépy-Bracquegnies on Sunday, according to media reports.
According to the local mayor, one of the deceased is a child.
"There are no words for this, it is horrible. I arrived shortly after the disaster. Seeing those bodies scattered on the road. You cannot imagine that something like this can happen here and yet it happened", La Louvière Mayor Jacques Gobert said.