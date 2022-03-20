https://sputniknews.com/20220320/four-killed-as-car-rams-through-carnival-crowd-in-belgium-report-says-1094024947.html

Four Killed as Car Rams Through Carnival Crowd in Belgium, Report Says

The incident occurred in the village of Strépy-Bracquegnies in the municipality of La Louvière, located some 50 kilometers (30 miles) south of Brussels... 20.03.2022, Sputnik International

Four people are dead and 12 seriously injured after a car ploughed into a crowd in the Belgian settlement of Strépy-Bracquegnies on Sunday, according to media reports. According to the local mayor, one of the deceased is a child.

