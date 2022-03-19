https://sputniknews.com/20220319/watch-russian-ka-52-helicopter-destroy-fortified-bases-of-ukrainian-nationalists-1094003957.html

WATCH: Russian Ka-52 Helicopter Destroys Fortified Bases of Ukrainian Nationalists

The Russian Defence Ministry released on Saturday video footage showing Ka-52 helicopter attacks against bases of Ukrainian nationalists and the destruction of one of them.

The video demonstrated the takeoff, flight, and combat operation of Ka-52 helicopters.It added that as a result of the airstrike, one fortified base and camouflaged armoured vehicles of Ukrainian nationalists had been destroyed.Russia's army aviation is escorting columns, destroying armoured vehicles, transporting troops and military cargo as part of the country's special military operation in Ukraine.

