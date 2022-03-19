https://sputniknews.com/20220319/watch-russian-ka-52-helicopter-destroy-fortified-bases-of-ukrainian-nationalists-1094003957.html
WATCH: Russian Ka-52 Helicopter Destroys Fortified Bases of Ukrainian Nationalists
The Russian Defence Ministry released on Saturday video footage showing Ka-52 helicopter attacks against bases of Ukrainian nationalists and the destruction of one of them.
The video demonstrated the takeoff, flight, and combat operation of Ka-52 helicopters.It added that as a result of the airstrike, one fortified base and camouflaged armoured vehicles of Ukrainian nationalists had been destroyed.Russia's army aviation is escorting columns, destroying armoured vehicles, transporting troops and military cargo as part of the country's special military operation in Ukraine.Let's stay in touch no matter what! Follow our Telegram channel to get all the latest news: https://t.me/sputniknewsus
WATCH: Russian Ka-52 Helicopter Destroys Fortified Bases of Ukrainian Nationalists
07:34 GMT 19.03.2022 (Updated: 07:49 GMT 19.03.2022)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian Defence Ministry on Saturday released video footage showing Ka-52 helicopter attacks against bases of Ukrainian nationalists and the destruction of one of them.
The video demonstrated the takeoff, flight, and combat operation of Ka-52 helicopters.
"Crews of the army aviation of the Russian Aerospace Forces carried out missile attacks against equipped, enhanced team sites of Ukrainian nationalists. Airstrikes were carried out in pairs from low and extremely low altitudes", the ministry said.
It added that as a result of the airstrike, one fortified base and camouflaged armoured vehicles of Ukrainian nationalists had been destroyed.
Russia's army aviation is escorting columns, destroying armoured vehicles, transporting troops and military cargo as part of the country's special military operation in Ukraine.
