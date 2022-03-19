International
https://sputniknews.com/20220319/watch-russian-ka-52-helicopter-destroy-fortified-bases-of-ukrainian-nationalists-1094003957.html
WATCH: Russian Ka-52 Helicopter Destroys Fortified Bases of Ukrainian Nationalists
WATCH: Russian Ka-52 Helicopter Destroys Fortified Bases of Ukrainian Nationalists
The Russian Defence Ministry released on Saturday video footage showing Ka-52 helicopter attacks against bases of Ukrainian nationalists and the destruction of one of them.
2022-03-19T07:34+0000
2022-03-19T07:49+0000
ka-52
russia
ukraine
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/13/1094004473_0:43:1123:675_1920x0_80_0_0_c3c84c6c288729e15afbc0af2d7583f4.png
The video demonstrated the takeoff, flight, and combat operation of Ka-52 helicopters.It added that as a result of the airstrike, one fortified base and camouflaged armoured vehicles of Ukrainian nationalists had been destroyed.Russia's army aviation is escorting columns, destroying armoured vehicles, transporting troops and military cargo as part of the country's special military operation in Ukraine.Let's stay in touch no matter what! Follow our Telegram channel to get all the latest news: https://t.me/sputniknewsus
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/13/1094004473_84:0:1040:717_1920x0_80_0_0_2646122ec18dd0dbd080a9bf18ed888f.png
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
ka-52, russia, ukraine

WATCH: Russian Ka-52 Helicopter Destroys Fortified Bases of Ukrainian Nationalists

07:34 GMT 19.03.2022 (Updated: 07:49 GMT 19.03.2022)
© SputnikThe Russian Defence Ministry on Saturday released video footage showing Ka-52 helicopter attacks against enhanced team sites of Ukrainian nationalists and the destruction of one of them
The Russian Defence Ministry on Saturday released video footage showing Ka-52 helicopter attacks against enhanced team sites of Ukrainian nationalists and the destruction of one of them - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.03.2022
© Sputnik
SubscribeGoogle news
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian Defence Ministry on Saturday released video footage showing Ka-52 helicopter attacks against bases of Ukrainian nationalists and the destruction of one of them.
The video demonstrated the takeoff, flight, and combat operation of Ka-52 helicopters.

"Crews of the army aviation of the Russian Aerospace Forces carried out missile attacks against equipped, enhanced team sites of Ukrainian nationalists. Airstrikes were carried out in pairs from low and extremely low altitudes", the ministry said.

It added that as a result of the airstrike, one fortified base and camouflaged armoured vehicles of Ukrainian nationalists had been destroyed.
Russia's army aviation is escorting columns, destroying armoured vehicles, transporting troops and military cargo as part of the country's special military operation in Ukraine.
Let's stay in touch no matter what! Follow our Telegram channel to get all the latest news: https://t.me/sputniknewsus
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала