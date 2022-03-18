https://sputniknews.com/20220318/russian-space-agency-launches-soyuz-ms-21-for-international-space-station-1093983191.html

Russian Space Agency Launches Soyuz MS-21 for International Space Station

The spacecraft carrying the crew is expected to dock at the International Space Station later in the day. 18.03.2022, Sputnik International

Sputnik comes live from the Baikonur Cosmodrome, as a Soyuz MS-21 spacecraft takes off, carrying the ISS-66 expedition crew, which includes cosmonauts Oleg Artemyev, Denis Matveev and Sergei Korsakov. The three flight engineers are due to remain on the ISS as part of Expedition 67.Follow Sputnik's live feed and Telegram channels to get the latest updates:Sputnik News US — https://t.me/sputniknewsusGlobal news — https://t.me/sputniknewsint

international space station

