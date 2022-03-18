International
Russian Space Agency Launches Soyuz MS-21 for International Space Station
Russian Space Agency Launches Soyuz MS-21 for International Space Station
The spacecraft carrying the crew is expected to dock at the International Space Station later in the day. 18.03.2022, Sputnik International
Sputnik comes live from the Baikonur Cosmodrome, as a Soyuz MS-21 spacecraft takes off, carrying the ISS-66 expedition crew, which includes cosmonauts Oleg Artemyev, Denis Matveev and Sergei Korsakov. The three flight engineers are due to remain on the ISS as part of Expedition 67.Follow Sputnik's live feed and Telegram channels to get the latest updates:Sputnik News US — https://t.me/sputniknewsusGlobal news — https://t.me/sputniknewsint
Russian Space Agency Launches Soyuz MS-21 for International Space Station
Russian Space Agency Launches Soyuz MS-21 for International Space Station
russia, iss, international space station

Russian Space Agency Launches Soyuz MS-21 for International Space Station

15:19 GMT 18.03.2022
The spacecraft carrying the crew is expected to dock at the International Space Station later in the day.
Sputnik comes live from the Baikonur Cosmodrome, as a Soyuz MS-21 spacecraft takes off, carrying the ISS-66 expedition crew, which includes cosmonauts Oleg Artemyev, Denis Matveev and Sergei Korsakov. The three flight engineers are due to remain on the ISS as part of Expedition 67.
