President Putin to Address People at Concert Dedicated to 8th Anniversary of Crimea's Reunification
Crimea rejoined Russia in 2014, after the region refused to recognise a violent coup d'etat in Kiev. During the referendum, held in accordance with international law, 97 percent of the peninsula's residents voted in favour of rejoining the Russian Federation.
Sputnik is live from Moscow, as Russian President Vladimir Putin is addressing the nation at Luzhniki stadium during a concert dedicated to the 8th anniversary of Crimea's reunification with Russia.
12:44 GMT 18.03.2022 (Updated: 12:49 GMT 18.03.2022)
Crimea rejoined Russia in 2014, after the region refused to recognise a violent coup d'etat in Kiev. During the referendum, held in accordance with international law, 97 percent of the peninsula's residents voted in favour of rejoining the Russian Federation.
Sputnik is live from Moscow, as Russian President Vladimir Putin is addressing the nation at Luzhniki stadium during a concert dedicated to the 8th anniversary of Crimea's reunification with Russia.
