Russian MoD Names Curator of Pentagon-Funded Biolabs in Ukraine
Workers Protest For Higher Wages in Paris
Workers Protest For Higher Wages in Paris
More than 100 demonstrations are planned throughout France on Thursday as earlier, several French unions called for a strike to demand an increase in wages
Sputnik is live from Paris as workers employed in different types of occupations rally demanding higher wages.The protest was called for by various unions, including the General Confederation of Labour (CGT), and will be held in multiple French cities. In its press release, the CGT calls in particular for a "general increase in salaries in the private sector and salaries in the public service, starting with the lowest salaries".In Paris, the demonstration will start from the Place de la République.
Workers Protest For Higher Wages in Paris

13:08 GMT 17.03.2022
© Ruptly
More than 100 demonstrations are planned throughout France on Thursday as earlier, several French unions called for a strike to demand an increase in wages, pensions and scholarships.
Sputnik is live from Paris as workers employed in different types of occupations rally demanding higher wages.
The protest was called for by various unions, including the General Confederation of Labour (CGT), and will be held in multiple French cities. In its press release, the CGT calls in particular for a "general increase in salaries in the private sector and salaries in the public service, starting with the lowest salaries".
In Paris, the demonstration will start from the Place de la République.
Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
