https://sputniknews.com/20220317/vicious-cycle-between-alzheimers-dementia-and-daytime-napping-found-by-scientists-1093972630.html

'Vicious Cycle' Between Alzheimer's Dementia and Daytime Napping Found by Scientists

'Vicious Cycle' Between Alzheimer's Dementia and Daytime Napping Found by Scientists

The researchers also suggested that future studies should try and determine whether "direct intervention in daytime napping" can decrease the risk of... 17.03.2022, Sputnik International

2022-03-17T19:05+0000

2022-03-17T19:05+0000

2022-03-17T19:05+0000

tech

alzheimer's disease

dementia

sleep

study

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/06/09/1083108360_0:36:1920:1116_1920x0_80_0_0_cae1927e45906d013285483f56b4345f.jpg

A new study conducted by investigators from Brigham and Women’s Hospital has uncovered a potential link between cognitive ageing and daytime napping.According to a news release made by the hospital, the study established that not only excessive daytime napping “predicted an increased future risk of Alzheimer’s dementia”, but that a diagnosis of Alzheimer’s dementia “sped up the increase in daytime napping during ageing."During the course of this new cohort study, the researchers discovered a "bidirectional, longitudinal relationship between daytime sleep and Alzheimer’s dementia."The researchers also argued that future studies should try and determine whether "direct intervention in daytime napping" can decrease the risk of Alzheimer’s dementia or cognitive decline.

https://sputniknews.com/20220309/extensive-study-shows-covid-19-causes-brain-shrinkage--dementia-even-among-asymptomatic-cases-1093702960.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Andrei Dergalin

Andrei Dergalin

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Andrei Dergalin

tech, alzheimer's disease, dementia, sleep, study