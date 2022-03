https://sputniknews.com/20220317/russian-fm-lavrov--uae-counterpart-al-nahyan-hold-presser-after-talks-in-moscow-1093951371.html

Russian FM Lavrov & UAE Counterpart Al Nahyan Hold Presser After Talks in Moscow

UAE Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan's visit to Russia comes following a move by the US and its allies to ban the import of Russian oil products. 17.03.2022, Sputnik International

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and his UAE counterpart Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan are holding a joint press conference following their bilateral meeting in Moscow.Speaking on Thursday in Moscow, UAE Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan said that the UAE intends to develop ties with Russia on energy and food security. He added that UAE was looking to strengthen interaction with Russia and diversify ties.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!

