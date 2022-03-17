https://sputniknews.com/20220317/putin-holds-meeting-on-social-and-economic-development-of-crimean-republic-and-sevastopol-1093954492.html

Putin Holds Meeting on Social and Economic Development of Crimean Republic and Sevastopol

On Wednesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that new realities require the Russian economy to undergo structural changes, and they will lead to an... 17.03.2022, Sputnik International

Sputnik goes live as Russian President Vladimir Putin is holding a meeting on the social and economic development of the Republic of Crimea and Sevastopol via video link.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!

