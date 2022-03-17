International
Putin Holds Meeting on Social and Economic Development of Crimean Republic and Sevastopol
Putin Holds Meeting on Social and Economic Development of Crimean Republic and Sevastopol
On Wednesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that new realities require the Russian economy to undergo structural changes, and they will lead to an... 17.03.2022, Sputnik International
Sputnik goes live as Russian President Vladimir Putin is holding a meeting on the social and economic development of the Republic of Crimea and Sevastopol via video link.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
Putin Holds Meeting on Social and Economic Development of Crimean Republic and Sevastopol
Putin Holds Meeting on Social and Economic Development of Crimean Republic and Sevastopol

11:46 GMT 17.03.2022
On Wednesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that new realities require the Russian economy to undergo structural changes, and they will lead to an increase in unemployment and inflation, adding that the goal of authorities is to minimise them.
Sputnik goes live as Russian President Vladimir Putin is holding a meeting on the social and economic development of the Republic of Crimea and Sevastopol via video link.
Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
