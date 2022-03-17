https://sputniknews.com/20220317/putin-holds-meeting-on-social-and-economic-development-of-crimean-republic-and-sevastopol-1093954492.html
russia
vladimir putin
Sputnik goes live as Russian President Vladimir Putin is holding a meeting on the social and economic development of the Republic of Crimea and Sevastopol via video link.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
russia, vladimir putin
On Wednesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that new realities require the Russian economy to undergo structural changes, and they will lead to an increase in unemployment and inflation, adding that the goal of authorities is to minimise them.
Sputnik goes live as Russian President Vladimir Putin is holding a meeting on the social and economic development of the Republic of Crimea and Sevastopol via video link.
Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!