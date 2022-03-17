https://sputniknews.com/20220317/pre-holi-celebrations-in-india-in-full-swing-as-people-sing-dance-play-pranks----videos--1093946899.html
Millions of Indians are preparing to celebrate Holi, the festival of colours, on Friday. The festival celebrates the triumph of good over evil and also marks
Ahead of the grand celebration of Holi, people in several states are already getting in the mood; they're singing, dancing to the sound of drums, and preparing sweets and snacks.
Millions of Indians are preparing to celebrate Holi, the festival of colours, on Friday. The festival celebrates the triumph of good over evil and also marks the beginning of the spring season in India. People smear each other's faces with colours, throw water and savour Holi delicacies while kids throw balloons at each other.
On the eve of Holi, #HolikaDahan, a bonfire ceremony that signifies the victory of good over evil, is observed
. Netizens have taken to social media, wishing everyone well and sharing a glimpse of their celebrations.
The tribal people of Maharashtra state's Gadchiroli District kick started the Holi festivity with traditional songs and dance performances in their community.
The priests in several temples of Lord Krishna and his consort Radha in Uttar Pradesh state welcomed the occasion by showering marigold flowers on their revered idols.
Netizens have left no stone unturned playing pranks on their friends and family. Several videos of such pranks are doing the rounds on the internet, giving everyone a good laugh.