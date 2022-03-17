https://sputniknews.com/20220317/brazilian-president-asked-putin-for-assisting-in-developing-nuclear-submarine---reports-1093944212.html

Brazilian President Asked Putin for Assisting in Developing Nuclear Submarine - Reports

Brazilian President Asked Putin for Assisting in Developing Nuclear Submarine - Reports

BUENOS AIRES (Sputnik) - Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro asked during his visit to Moscow in mid-February Russian President Vladimir Putin for assisting in... 17.03.2022, Sputnik International

2022-03-17T03:29+0000

2022-03-17T03:29+0000

2022-03-17T03:29+0000

ukraine

jair bolsonaro

vladimir putin

russia

brazil

nuclear submarine

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/07/10/1083400061_0:17:2181:1244_1920x0_80_0_0_0df419d00f653232ff1ac9309a07df10.jpg

The Brazilian president touched upon the issue during the talks with Putin after the United States had refused to satisfy a similar Brazilian request, the Folha de Sao Paulo newspaper reported on late Wednesday.In 2021, the Brazilian navy started tests of a nuclear propulsion system, and the possible Russian assistance could also be useful for that.It remains unclear whether the Russian military operation in Ukraine had an impact on the plans of the Brazilian leadership.

ukraine

russia

brazil

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

ukraine, jair bolsonaro, vladimir putin, russia, brazil, nuclear submarine