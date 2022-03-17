https://sputniknews.com/20220317/brazilian-president-asked-putin-for-assisting-in-developing-nuclear-submarine---reports-1093944212.html
Brazilian President Asked Putin for Assisting in Developing Nuclear Submarine - Reports
Brazilian President Asked Putin for Assisting in Developing Nuclear Submarine - Reports
BUENOS AIRES (Sputnik) - Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro asked during his visit to Moscow in mid-February Russian President Vladimir Putin for assisting in...
The Brazilian president touched upon the issue during the talks with Putin after the United States had refused to satisfy a similar Brazilian request, the Folha de Sao Paulo newspaper reported on late Wednesday.In 2021, the Brazilian navy started tests of a nuclear propulsion system, and the possible Russian assistance could also be useful for that.It remains unclear whether the Russian military operation in Ukraine had an impact on the plans of the Brazilian leadership.
Brazilian President Asked Putin for Assisting in Developing Nuclear Submarine - Reports
BUENOS AIRES (Sputnik) - Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro asked during his visit to Moscow in mid-February Russian President Vladimir Putin for assisting in developing a nuclear submarine, media reported.
The Brazilian president touched upon the issue during the talks with Putin after the United States had refused to satisfy a similar Brazilian request, the Folha de Sao Paulo newspaper reported on late Wednesday.
In 2021, the Brazilian navy started tests of a nuclear propulsion system, and the possible Russian assistance could also be useful for that.
It remains unclear whether the Russian military operation in Ukraine had an impact on the plans of the Brazilian leadership.