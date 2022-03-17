International
https://sputniknews.com/20220317/brazilian-president-asked-putin-for-assisting-in-developing-nuclear-submarine---reports-1093944212.html
Brazilian President Asked Putin for Assisting in Developing Nuclear Submarine - Reports
Brazilian President Asked Putin for Assisting in Developing Nuclear Submarine - Reports
BUENOS AIRES (Sputnik) - Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro asked during his visit to Moscow in mid-February Russian President Vladimir Putin for assisting in... 17.03.2022, Sputnik International
2022-03-17T03:29+0000
2022-03-17T03:29+0000
ukraine
jair bolsonaro
vladimir putin
russia
brazil
nuclear submarine
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/07/10/1083400061_0:17:2181:1244_1920x0_80_0_0_0df419d00f653232ff1ac9309a07df10.jpg
The Brazilian president touched upon the issue during the talks with Putin after the United States had refused to satisfy a similar Brazilian request, the Folha de Sao Paulo newspaper reported on late Wednesday.In 2021, the Brazilian navy started tests of a nuclear propulsion system, and the possible Russian assistance could also be useful for that.It remains unclear whether the Russian military operation in Ukraine had an impact on the plans of the Brazilian leadership.
ukraine
russia
brazil
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/07/10/1083400061_56:0:1995:1454_1920x0_80_0_0_8915a7892777457bf0e568b1eaa3f349.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
ukraine, jair bolsonaro, vladimir putin, russia, brazil, nuclear submarine

Brazilian President Asked Putin for Assisting in Developing Nuclear Submarine - Reports

03:29 GMT 17.03.2022
© REUTERS / ADRIANO MACHADOBrazil's President Jair Bolsonaro speaks during a ceremony to sign a law for the privatization of state-controlled electricity utility Eletrobras, at the Planalto Palace in Brasilia, Brazil, July 13, 2021. REUTERS/Adriano Machado
Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro speaks during a ceremony to sign a law for the privatization of state-controlled electricity utility Eletrobras, at the Planalto Palace in Brasilia, Brazil, July 13, 2021. REUTERS/Adriano Machado - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.03.2022
© REUTERS / ADRIANO MACHADO
SubscribeGoogle news
BUENOS AIRES (Sputnik) - Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro asked during his visit to Moscow in mid-February Russian President Vladimir Putin for assisting in developing a nuclear submarine, media reported.
The Brazilian president touched upon the issue during the talks with Putin after the United States had refused to satisfy a similar Brazilian request, the Folha de Sao Paulo newspaper reported on late Wednesday.
In 2021, the Brazilian navy started tests of a nuclear propulsion system, and the possible Russian assistance could also be useful for that.
It remains unclear whether the Russian military operation in Ukraine had an impact on the plans of the Brazilian leadership.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала