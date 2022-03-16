https://sputniknews.com/20220316/uk-deputy-pm-dominic-raab-takes-mps-questions-1093914744.html
UK Deputy PM Dominic Raab Takes MPs Questions
Sputnik is live as UK Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab is attending a Q&A session at the House of Commons in London.Raab takes UK Prime Minister’s Boris Johnson place due to Johnson's trip to the UAE and Saudi Arabia. The British prime minister will meet Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed in the United Arab Emirates before travelling to Saudi Arabia to meet Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman "for talks on energy, regional security and humanitarian relief".Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
UK Deputy PM Dominic Raab Takes MPs Questions
11:52 GMT 16.03.2022 (Updated: 12:45 GMT 16.03.2022)
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is meeting the UAE's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Wednesday in connection with the Russian special operation in Ukraine.
Sputnik is live as UK Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab is attending a Q&A session at the House of Commons in London.
Raab takes UK Prime Minister’s Boris Johnson place due to Johnson's trip to the UAE and Saudi Arabia. The British prime minister will meet Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed in the United Arab Emirates before travelling to Saudi Arabia to meet Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman "for talks on energy, regional security and humanitarian relief".
