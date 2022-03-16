https://sputniknews.com/20220316/uk-deputy-pm-dominic-raab-takes-mps-questions-1093914744.html

UK Deputy PM Dominic Raab Takes MPs Questions

UK Deputy PM Dominic Raab Takes MPs Questions

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is meeting the UAE's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Wednesday in connection with... 16.03.2022, Sputnik International

2022-03-16T11:52+0000

2022-03-16T11:52+0000

2022-03-16T12:45+0000

world

uk

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/10/1093926111_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_982c3c351f257b0d906bc81706e2cea4.jpg

Sputnik is live as UK Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab is attending a Q&A session at the House of Commons in London.Raab takes UK Prime Minister’s Boris Johnson place due to Johnson's trip to the UAE and Saudi Arabia. The British prime minister will meet Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed in the United Arab Emirates before travelling to Saudi Arabia to meet Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman "for talks on energy, regional security and humanitarian relief".Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

UK Deputy PM Dominic Raab Takes MPs Questions UK Deputy PM Dominic Raab Takes MPs Questions 2022-03-16T11:52+0000 true PT1S

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

world, uk, видео