International
https://sputniknews.com/20220316/uk-deputy-pm-dominic-raab-takes-mps-questions-1093914744.html
UK Deputy PM Dominic Raab Takes MPs Questions
UK Deputy PM Dominic Raab Takes MPs Questions
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is meeting the UAE's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Wednesday in connection with... 16.03.2022, Sputnik International
2022-03-16T11:52+0000
2022-03-16T12:45+0000
world
uk
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/10/1093926111_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_982c3c351f257b0d906bc81706e2cea4.jpg
Sputnik is live as UK Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab is attending a Q&amp;A session at the House of Commons in London.Raab takes UK Prime Minister’s Boris Johnson place due to Johnson's trip to the UAE and Saudi Arabia. The British prime minister will meet Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed in the United Arab Emirates before travelling to Saudi Arabia to meet Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman "for talks on energy, regional security and humanitarian relief".Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
UK Deputy PM Dominic Raab Takes MPs Questions
UK Deputy PM Dominic Raab Takes MPs Questions
2022-03-16T11:52+0000
true
PT1S
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/10/1093926111_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_5122a77f07dc4b6858da455dc5bb69aa.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
world, uk, видео

UK Deputy PM Dominic Raab Takes MPs Questions

11:52 GMT 16.03.2022 (Updated: 12:45 GMT 16.03.2022)
© Ruptly
SubscribeGoogle news
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is meeting the UAE's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Wednesday in connection with the Russian special operation in Ukraine.
Sputnik is live as UK Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab is attending a Q&A session at the House of Commons in London.
Raab takes UK Prime Minister’s Boris Johnson place due to Johnson's trip to the UAE and Saudi Arabia. The British prime minister will meet Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed in the United Arab Emirates before travelling to Saudi Arabia to meet Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman "for talks on energy, regional security and humanitarian relief".
Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала