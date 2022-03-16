https://sputniknews.com/20220316/rnc-sues-salesforce-to-block-email-vendor-from-providing-sensitive-member-data-to-jan-6-panel--1093912093.html

RNC Sues Salesforce to Block Email Vendor From Providing Sensitive Member Data to Jan. 6 Panel

Last week, the Republican National Committee filed a lawsuit against House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and members of the House’s Jan. 6 panel over a subpoena... 16.03.2022, Sputnik International

Salesforce, a major data and communications vendor for the RNC, informed GOP committee leaders that, unless a court intervenes by Wednesday, it will begin turning over relevant documents to the US House Select Committee probing the January 6, 2021, insurrection at the US Capitol, according to a Tuesday evening court filing by the RNC.Salesforce’s deposition date with the January 6 panel is now slated for Wednesday, March 23, one week after the deadline for production to the Select Committee.As a result, the RNC has amended its initial lawsuit, and has since named Salesforce a defendant “to ensure effective relief.”The RNC suit claims that the House Select Committee’s subpoena violates the First and Fourth Amendments of the US Constitution, is “staggeringly broad” in scope, and includes “unduly burdensome” requests that refer or relate to GOP committee documents “that have no connection to the attack on January 6.”The subpoena, issued on February 23, demands the production of sensitive and proprietary data over a period of more than two months, per the filing. Such a release would grant the House Select Committee “unprecedented access” to the internal political strategies of the RNC, as well as private and personal information regarding supporters of the political party.Without court intervention, Wednesday marks the deadline for Salesforce to disclose RNC data, including whether and how individual RNC supporters responded to emails (as well as the time the electronic mail was opened), reactions to specific political messaging, and details on signed RNC petitions, issue-specific surveys, policy proposals, and fundraising appeals.Information on RNC supporters’ individual voting habits, coalition involvement, and even preferences on political merchandise will also be included to satisfy the subpoena.While the RNC argues that the subject matter of the requested materials should be protected via the First and Fourth Amendments of the US Constitution, the court has not granted a motion for emergency relief, and Salesforce has concluded that it must comply with production obligations, despite the company’s counsel initially reserving the right to supplement its objections.During talks prior to the RNC’s March 9 filing, House Select Committee staffers reportedly informed Salesforce counsel that the initiation of a complaint was insufficient to relieve the data and communications company of its production obligations.“This action has absolutely nothing to do with getting the private information of voters or donors.”Let's stay in touch no matter what! Follow our Telegram channel to get all the latest news: https://t.me/sputniknewsus

