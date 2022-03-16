https://sputniknews.com/20220316/putin-holds-meeting-with-russian-government-to-discuss-economic-issues-1093924158.html

Putin Holds Meeting With Russian Government to Discuss Economic Issues

On Saturday, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the wave of sanctions being imposed on Russia in the wake of its military operation in Ukraine is... 16.03.2022, Sputnik International

Vladimir Putin is holding a meeting with the Government via video conference to discuss the economic situation in the Russian federal subjects amid sanctions against Moscow.The meeting is expected to be attended by Deputy Prime Minister Marat Khusnullin, presidential envoy to the Ural Federal District Vladimir Yakushev, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin, Governor of the Novgorod Region Andrey Nikitin, Head of Tatarstan Rustam Minnikhanov, Governor of the Kaliningrad Region Anton Alikhanov, and Head of Buryatia Alexei Tsydenov.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!

