Principality of Islandia: People Pool Money, Buy Island in Caribbean & Set Up 'Micronation'

Principality of Islandia: People Pool Money, Buy Island in Caribbean & Set Up 'Micronation'

The people behind the island's purchase say they seek to develop a property "designed to rent to travellers who can visit, live, relax and enjoy the solitude...

A crowd-funding campaign launched by a project called "Let’s Buy an Island" has led to a group of individuals purchasing the 1.2-acre uninhabited Coffee Island off the coast of Belize in a bid to set up their very own micronation.As LADbible points out, this so-called Principality of Islandia is not officially recognised, although it does boast its own national flag, anthem, and government.Having bought the island for $180,000 plus tax, the people behind this undertaking also offer others to become citizens of Islandia for a small donation.Having attracted a number of investors from different countries, the group seeks, as stated on their website, to "develop the island into a unique turnkey vacation rental."They also intend to "generate revenue by selling everything from stamps to passports, as well as generating valuable marketing exposure for our island paradise."

