International
Russia's UN Ambassador Nebenzia Delivers Remarks at UNSC
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Situation in Ukraine
On 24 February, Russia launched a special military operation amid Kiev's ongoing shelling of the DPR and LPR. President Vladimir Putin stated that the op is meant to protect the people of Donbass, and its goal is the complete demilitarisation and denazification of Ukraine.
https://sputniknews.com/20220315/nato-chief-stoltenberg-holds-press-conference-ahead-of-defence-ministers-extraordinary-meeting--1093883006.html
NATO Chief Stoltenberg Holds Press Conference Ahead of Defence Ministers' Extraordinary Meeting
NATO Chief Stoltenberg Holds Press Conference Ahead of Defence Ministers' Extraordinary Meeting
NATO has been boosting its military presence in Eastern Europe since late last year by pulling ground forces and dispatching additional troops. Russia has... 15.03.2022, Sputnik International
2022-03-15T14:07+0000
2022-03-15T14:07+0000
situation in ukraine
world
nato
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/0a/1092152722_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_b8bf3abc14a3fe30ac66eb6dce6d464a.jpg
Watch a live broadcast as NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg gives a pre-ministerial in Brussels ahead of the extraordinary meeting of NATO Ministers of Defence to discuss the Russian military special operation in Ukraine.Russia started a special military operation in Ukraine on February 24 in response to calls from the Donetsk and Lugansk people's republics for protection against intensifying attacks by Ukrainian troops. The Russian Defence Ministry said the special operation is targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure only and the civilian population is not in danger. Moscow has repeatedly said it has no plans to occupy Ukraine.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
NATO Chief Stoltenberg Holds Press Conference Ahead of Defence Ministers' Extraordinary Meeting
NATO Chief Stoltenberg Holds Press Conference Ahead of Defence Ministers' Extraordinary Meeting
2022-03-15T14:07+0000
true
PT1S
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/0a/1092152722_210:0:2941:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_a776e21998e7ebad42048f2986a6730f.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
world, nato, видео

NATO Chief Stoltenberg Holds Press Conference Ahead of Defence Ministers' Extraordinary Meeting

14:07 GMT 15.03.2022
© JOHN THYSNATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg gestures as he speaks during a joint press conference with Ukraine's Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration after their bilateral meeting at the NATO headquarters in Brussels on January 10, 2022.
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg gestures as he speaks during a joint press conference with Ukraine's Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration after their bilateral meeting at the NATO headquarters in Brussels on January 10, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.03.2022
© JOHN THYS
SubscribeGoogle news
NATO has been boosting its military presence in Eastern Europe since late last year by pulling ground forces and dispatching additional troops. Russia has repeatedly stressed that such moves are a threat to its national security.
Watch a live broadcast as NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg gives a pre-ministerial in Brussels ahead of the extraordinary meeting of NATO Ministers of Defence to discuss the Russian military special operation in Ukraine.
Russia started a special military operation in Ukraine on February 24 in response to calls from the Donetsk and Lugansk people's republics for protection against intensifying attacks by Ukrainian troops. The Russian Defence Ministry said the special operation is targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure only and the civilian population is not in danger. Moscow has repeatedly said it has no plans to occupy Ukraine.
Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
© Ruptly
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала