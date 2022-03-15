https://sputniknews.com/20220315/nato-chief-stoltenberg-holds-press-conference-ahead-of-defence-ministers-extraordinary-meeting--1093883006.html
NATO Chief Stoltenberg Holds Press Conference Ahead of Defence Ministers' Extraordinary Meeting
NATO has been boosting its military presence in Eastern Europe since late last year by pulling ground forces and dispatching additional troops. Russia has... 15.03.2022, Sputnik International
Watch a live broadcast as NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg gives a pre-ministerial in Brussels ahead of the extraordinary meeting of NATO Ministers of Defence to discuss the Russian military special operation in Ukraine.Russia started a special military operation in Ukraine on February 24 in response to calls from the Donetsk and Lugansk people's republics for protection against intensifying attacks by Ukrainian troops. The Russian Defence Ministry said the special operation is targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure only and the civilian population is not in danger. Moscow has repeatedly said it has no plans to occupy Ukraine.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
NATO has been boosting its military presence in Eastern Europe since late last year by pulling ground forces and dispatching additional troops. Russia has repeatedly stressed that such moves are a threat to its national security.
