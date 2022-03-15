https://sputniknews.com/20220315/nato-chief-stoltenberg-holds-press-conference-ahead-of-defence-ministers-extraordinary-meeting--1093883006.html

NATO Chief Stoltenberg Holds Press Conference Ahead of Defence Ministers' Extraordinary Meeting

NATO Chief Stoltenberg Holds Press Conference Ahead of Defence Ministers' Extraordinary Meeting

NATO has been boosting its military presence in Eastern Europe since late last year by pulling ground forces and dispatching additional troops. Russia has... 15.03.2022, Sputnik International

2022-03-15T14:07+0000

2022-03-15T14:07+0000

2022-03-15T14:07+0000

situation in ukraine

world

nato

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/0a/1092152722_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_b8bf3abc14a3fe30ac66eb6dce6d464a.jpg

Watch a live broadcast as NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg gives a pre-ministerial in Brussels ahead of the extraordinary meeting of NATO Ministers of Defence to discuss the Russian military special operation in Ukraine.Russia started a special military operation in Ukraine on February 24 in response to calls from the Donetsk and Lugansk people's republics for protection against intensifying attacks by Ukrainian troops. The Russian Defence Ministry said the special operation is targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure only and the civilian population is not in danger. Moscow has repeatedly said it has no plans to occupy Ukraine.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

NATO Chief Stoltenberg Holds Press Conference Ahead of Defence Ministers' Extraordinary Meeting NATO Chief Stoltenberg Holds Press Conference Ahead of Defence Ministers' Extraordinary Meeting 2022-03-15T14:07+0000 true PT1S

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

world, nato, видео