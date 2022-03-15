https://sputniknews.com/20220315/iss-expedition-66-crew-performs-spacewalk--1093882770.html

ISS Expedition 66 Crew Performs Spacewalk

The orbital altitude of the International Space Station (ISS) was raised by 850 meters on 11 March. 15.03.2022, Sputnik International

Members of the International Space Station Expedition 66 are performing a spacewalk on Tuesday, 15 March. NASA astronauts Kayla Barron and Raja Chari will venture outside the orbiting outpost to work on power channel preparations for the iROSA 3A solar array.The 66 expedition includes Russians Anton Shkaplerov (station commander) and Petr Dubrov, Americans Mark Vande Hei, Raja Chari, Thomas Marshburn and Kayla Barron and German Matthias Maurer. Shkaplerov, Dubrov and Vande Hei are scheduled to return to Earth on 30 March on the Soyuz MS-19 spacecraft.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!

