UK Tate Gallery Severs Ties With Russian Billionaires Under Sanctions, Report Says

LONDON (Sputnik) - The London-based art gallery Tate has severed ties with Russian billionaires Viktor Vekselberg and Petr Aven, who are under Western... 14.03.2022, Sputnik International

Aven was included in the EU sanctions list in February amid the situation in Ukraine. Last Saturday, the US Department of the Treasury also imposed new sanctions on Vekselberg, who had been previously included in Washington's sanctions list in 2018. The United States blocked a private plane and mega yacht from Vekselberg."Any historic relationships with former donors associated with the Russian government have now ended," the Tate gallery said, as quoted by the news outlet.In particular, the Tate removed Vekselberg as an honorary member of Tate Foundation, despite his contribution to the development of art."Mr Vekselberg donated to Tate seven years ago and no longer holds his honorary membership title," the gallery reportedly said.The Tate also severed ties with Aven, who participated in two donor programs at the gallery."Mr Aven's support of Tate has now ended," the gallery added, as quoted by the newspaper.The Tate reportedly pledged to take further steps if sanctions are extended to its other partners and donors to support Ukrainians and "join the international condemnation of Russia's invasion."On 24 February, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway Donbass republics appealed for help in defending themselves against the Ukrainian military. In response, Western nations have rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Russia.

