Senior BJP Politician Uma Bharti Vandalises Liquor Shop in India - Video

Former Madhya Pradesh chief and senior BJP politician Uma Bharti has been demanding a complete liquor ban in the state for the past several months. 14.03.2022, Sputnik International

2022-03-14T06:27+0000

2022-03-14T06:27+0000

2022-03-14T06:27+0000

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) politician Uma Bharati hurled a brick at a liquor shop in Bhopal district in Madhya Pradesh state, giving the local administration a week to shut down all liquor shops in the area.In a video of the incident, former Madhya Pradesh state chief Bharti can be seen arriving at a liquor shop flanked by a crowd of her followers and throwing a brick at the liquor bottles kept there. The others present there cheered her.Interestingly, Bharti's own party BJP presently rules Madhya Pradesh.In a series of tweets in Hindi Bharti wrote, “There are a number of liquor shops situated in a colony of labourers at Barkheda Pathani area (in Bhopal district) where liquor is served in 'ahata' (enclosed space).""The money of these labourers gets drained out in these shops. Local women and other residents have objected and protested, as the liquor shop is violating government policy. The administration had given assurances several times in the past that it would close the shop. But this has not happened for many years," she stated.The former Madhya Pradesh state chief has once again warned the Bhopal district administration about the need to remove the shops within a week.Meanwhile, BJP Madhya Pradesh spokesperson Hitesh Bajpai in a video said that it is Bharti's personal campaign, and the BJP has nothing to do with her.Meanwhile, on 10 March, Bharti met State chief Shivraj Singh Chouhan demanding a complete prohibition of liquor in the state. However, the BJP state government seems to be in no mood to ban liquor in the state. There are 2,544 shops selling local made liquor and 1,061 shops selling liquor in the state. One of the most lucrative sources of tax revenue for the Madhya Pradesh government is the sale of liquor.Let's stay in touch no matter what! Follow our Telegram channels to get all the latest news:Sputnik News US - https://t.me/sputniknewsusSputnik News India - https://t.me/sputniknewsindia

