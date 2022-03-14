https://sputniknews.com/20220314/peace-with-russia-could-be-reached-by-may-zelensky-adviser-reveals-1093875621.html

Peace Treaty With Russia Could Be Reached by May, Zelensky Adviser Believes

Earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky submitted to the nation's parliament a bill to extend the martial law regime in Ukraine for another 30 days... 14.03.2022, Sputnik International

Oleksiy Arestovych, an adviser to the head of Zelensky's office, reportedly believes that a peace agreement with Russia in the ongoing special military operation can be reached within one to two weeks at the earliest, and at the latest in May.In an interview with Russian journalist Mark Feygin on Monday, Arestovych expressed his assertion that Ukraine could reach a peace agreement with Russia "no later than May, early May... and maybe much faster."He added that that if an agreement fails, then "by the end of May, after another round [of negotiations]," hostilities will continue.

