Peace Treaty With Russia Could Be Reached by May, Zelensky Adviser Believes

- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Situation in Ukraine
On 24 February, Russia launched a special military operation amid Kiev's ongoing shelling of the DPR and LPR. President Vladimir Putin stated that the op is meant to protect the people of Donbass, and its goal is the complete demilitarisation and denazification of Ukraine.
Oleksiy Arestovych, an adviser to the head of Zelensky's office, reportedly believes that a peace agreement with Russia in the ongoing special military operation can be reached within one to two weeks at the earliest, and at the latest in May.In an interview with Russian journalist Mark Feygin on Monday, Arestovych expressed his assertion that Ukraine could reach a peace agreement with Russia "no later than May, early May... and maybe much faster."He added that that if an agreement fails, then "by the end of May, after another round [of negotiations]," hostilities will continue.
22:20 GMT 14.03.2022 (Updated: 22:40 GMT 14.03.2022)
Earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky submitted to the nation's parliament a bill to extend the martial law regime in Ukraine for another 30 days, introduced on February 24 with the start of the Russian special military operation to demilitarize and "denazify" the country.
Oleksiy Arestovych, an adviser to the head of Zelensky's office, reportedly believes that a peace agreement with Russia in the ongoing special military operation can be reached within one to two weeks at the earliest, and at the latest in May.
In an interview with Russian journalist Mark Feygin on Monday, Arestovych expressed his assertion that Ukraine could reach a peace agreement with Russia "no later than May, early May... and maybe much faster."
He added that that if an agreement fails, then "by the end of May, after another round [of negotiations]," hostilities will continue.
Заголовок открываемого материала