https://sputniknews.com/20220314/live-from-kiev-amid-russias-special-op-in-ukraine-1093853695.html

Live From Kiev Amid Russia's Special Op in Ukraine

Live From Kiev Amid Russia's Special Op in Ukraine

The Russian special military operation in Ukraine has entered its 19th day, with the delegations from Moscow and Kiev expected to hold their fourth round of... 14.03.2022, Sputnik International

2022-03-14T11:34+0000

2022-03-14T11:34+0000

2022-03-14T11:34+0000

situation in ukraine

ukraine

kiev

russia

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/01/1093483717_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_c37a4e34399eb81b99bf2599cb88aec6.jpg

Watch a live broadcast from Kiev amid Russia's continuing special military operation in Ukraine. Now that the Russian operation to "demilitarise and de-Nazify" Ukraine has been going on for more than two weeks already, the delegations from the two countries are scheduled to continue their negotiations to ensure more safety to civilians willing to leave the areas of intense fighting through humanitarian corridors.Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine on 24 February following calls from the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Lugansk to protect their population amid intensified Ukrainian artillery and mortar shelling. According to Russian President Vladimir Putin, the operation is also aimed at demilitarising and de-Nazifying Ukraine in order to stop what he described as genocide against the civilian population of the Donbass region. *Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.

ukraine

kiev

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Live From Kiev Amid Russia's Special Op in Ukraine Live From Kiev Amid Russia's Special Op in Ukraine 2022-03-14T11:34+0000 true PT1S

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

ukraine, kiev, russia, видео