Live From Kiev Amid Russia's Special Op in Ukraine

The Russian special military operation in Ukraine has entered its 19th day, with the delegations from Moscow and Kiev expected to hold their fourth round of... 14.03.2022, Sputnik International
The Russian special military operation in Ukraine has entered its 19th day, with the delegations from Moscow and Kiev expected to hold their fourth round of talks via video conference later in the day.
Watch a live broadcast from Kiev amid Russia's continuing special military operation in Ukraine.
Now that the Russian operation to "demilitarise and de-Nazify" Ukraine has been going on for more than two weeks already, the delegations from the two countries are scheduled to continue their negotiations to ensure more safety to civilians willing to leave the areas of intense fighting through humanitarian corridors.
Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine on 24 February following calls from the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Lugansk to protect their population amid intensified Ukrainian artillery and mortar shelling. According to Russian President Vladimir Putin, the operation is also aimed at demilitarising and de-Nazifying Ukraine in order to stop what he described as genocide against the civilian population of the Donbass region.
*Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.