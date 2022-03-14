International
WATCH Live From Kiev Amid Russia's Special Op in Ukraine
https://sputniknews.com/20220314/australias-scott-morrisons-womens-network-logo-that-looks-like-dck--balls-savaged-online-1093863037.html
Australia's Scott Morrison's Women's Network Logo 'That Looks Like D*ck & Balls' Savaged Online
Australia's Scott Morrison's Women's Network Logo 'That Looks Like D*ck & Balls' Savaged Online
The logo elicited a wave of jokes from netizens, with one wondering aloud whether the emblem “shrinks when called”. 14.03.2022, Sputnik International
2022-03-14T14:07+0000
2022-03-14T14:07+0000
viral
australia
scott morrison
logo
social media
criticism
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/02/07/1092819317_0:128:3072:1856_1920x0_80_0_0_3ab47d7346f4ced3e14ef8f8719fd7dd.jpg
A logo of a particular branch of Australia’s department of Prime Minister and Cabinet (PM&amp;C) got mocked online by social media users not long after first being revealed. The logo in question is of the Women's Network, described by Daily Mail Australia as Morrison’s “personnel department that champions gender equality in the government”.The logo itself looks like a stylized purple letter “w” alongside a vaguely oblong shape (also purple), with some social media users comparing this sight to an eggplant or a particular part of the male anatomy.“Wonder if the logo shrinks when cold”, one Reddit user quipped.“I know you all think it looks like a d*ck and balls, but to me it looks like a tampon,” noted another.And one Twitter user simply remarked that “today it was someone’s job to brief Scott Morrison that a women’s network logo that looks like dick and balls went viral.”
australia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Andrei Dergalin
Andrei Dergalin
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/02/07/1092819317_250:0:2981:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_28c10f56d57da96afe2cd3df63256411.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
viral, australia, scott morrison, logo, social media, criticism

Australia's Scott Morrison's Women's Network Logo 'That Looks Like D*ck & Balls' Savaged Online

14:07 GMT 14.03.2022
© AP Photo / Rick RycroftAustralia's Prime Minister Scott Morrison speaks at a press conference in Sydney, Australia on April 27, 2021
Australia's Prime Minister Scott Morrison speaks at a press conference in Sydney, Australia on April 27, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.03.2022
© AP Photo / Rick Rycroft
SubscribeGoogle news
Andrei Dergalin
All materialsWrite to the author
The logo elicited a wave of jokes from netizens, with one wondering aloud whether the emblem “shrinks when called”.
A logo of a particular branch of Australia’s department of Prime Minister and Cabinet (PM&C) got mocked online by social media users not long after first being revealed.
The logo in question is of the Women's Network, described by Daily Mail Australia as Morrison’s “personnel department that champions gender equality in the government”.
The logo itself looks like a stylized purple letter “w” alongside a vaguely oblong shape (also purple), with some social media users comparing this sight to an eggplant or a particular part of the male anatomy.
© Greens NSW/twitterscreenshot
screenshot - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.03.2022
screenshot
© Greens NSW/twitter
“Wonder if the logo shrinks when cold”, one Reddit user quipped.
“I know you all think it looks like a d*ck and balls, but to me it looks like a tampon,” noted another.
© It's Time/twitterscreenshot
screenshot - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.03.2022
screenshot
© It's Time/twitter
And one Twitter user simply remarked that “today it was someone’s job to brief Scott Morrison that a women’s network logo that looks like dick and balls went viral.”
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала