At Least 10 Killed, Over 20 Injured as 2 Bombs Explode Near Hotel in Yemen's Sanaa - Source

CAIRO (Sputnik) - At least 10 people were killed and over 20 were injured when two bombs exploded near a hotel in the Yemeni capital Sanaa on Monday, a source... 14.03.2022

"More than 10 people were killed, more than 20 were injured when two bombs exploded in front of a hotel ... in Sanaa," the source said.

