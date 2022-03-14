https://sputniknews.com/20220314/15-arrested-for-sexually-assaulting-tribal-women-in-public-in-india---video-1093858600.html

15 Arrested for Sexually Assaulting Tribal Women in Public in India - Video

Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra has emphasised that strict action is being taken against those suspected of involvement in the assault. 14.03.2022, Sputnik International

Madhya Pradesh police arrested 12 men on Monday a day after detaining three others after a video of two tribal women being sexually assaulted started circulating online.Most of the arrested suspects are aged between 19 and 25.In the video, a group of young men can be seen sexually assaulting and groping two tribal women in broad daylight while others are making videos of the act. According to local media reports, the incident occurred in the Wallpur area of the tribal-dominated Alirajpur District on Friday during 'Bhagoria', a festival celebrated by tribal communities in Madhya Pradesh a week before Holi, the festival of colours.As the video went viral on social media, the district police took action in response to the incident without being prompted, registering an official complaint. Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra has stated that strict action is being taken against the accused.The state's opposition party Congress condemned the incident while criticising the ruling Shiv Raj Singh-led BJP government.Congress spokesman Narendra Saluja said, "The Bhagoria festival is a very pious and pure festival. What happened with the two women shows that girls and women are facing harassment under (state chief) Shivraj Singh Chouhan's government.""The accused have been arrested, but this is a deplorable act," he added.

