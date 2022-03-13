International
UK PM Johnson May Plead With Saudis for More Oil Amid Russia Embargo
14:36 GMT 13.03.2022
© REUTERS / ANDREW BOYERSIncreased fuel prices are displayed at a filling station as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues, in Long Stratton
Increased fuel prices are displayed at a filling station as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues, in Long Stratton - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.03.2022
© REUTERS / ANDREW BOYERS
SubscribeGoogle news
James Tweedie - Sputnik International
James Tweedie
All materialsWrite to the author
Western sanctions on Russia over the conflict in Ukraine have hit hard — against consumer at home who now face paying twice as much to fill their cars and heat their homes as prices soar thanks to market speculation.
The British Prime Minister may ask Saudi Arabia to pump more oil and make up for the Russian energy embargo over the conflict in Ukraine.
The Mail Online reported on Sunday on "speculation" that Boris Johnson could soon seek an audience with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman as petrol pump prices approach a shocking £2 per litre.
European Union member states have sanctioned Moscow over its de-Nazification operation in Ukraine, but have stopped short of blocking fossil fuel imports from Russia on which they depend.
However, British-based energy giants BP and Shell have announced they are disinvesting from Russian oil and gas projects and halting imports of hydrocarbons from the eastern superpower.
That echoed US President Joe Biden's ban on Russian oil, along with luxuries like non-industrial diamonds and caviar.
Embarrassingly, Prince Mohammed reportedly refused to even take a call from Biden this week to discuss increasing oil flow from the Gulf kingdom — but took the time to speak to Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Speaking on the BBC's Sunday Politics programme, Levelling-Up Secretary Michael Gove ruled out any more tax cuts by Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak to help households cover the cost of gas and electricity bills, set to rise by over 50 per cent, along with the swingeing cost of running a car.
He said the 1.25 per cent rise in National Insurance — the UK's social security tax — was needed to help clear the backlog of National Health Service treatments cancelled during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Egyptian workers assemble concrete forms at a building site as a giant Saudi flag hangs in the background at King Abdullah Square in Jiddah, Saudi Arabia, Sunday, March 14, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.03.2022
Saudi Arabia Carries Out Mass Execution of 81 People in Single-Day for Terrorism, Capital Crimes
Yesterday, 22:04 GMT
"The energy crunch means that jurisdictions are going to have to look further afield for continuity of supply," former Middle East minister Andrew Murrison told The Telegraph last week.
"The UK has always maintained a positive and constructive relationship with Saudi Arabia based on dialogue."
