'Superhuman': Cristiano Ronaldo Breaks FIFA All-Time Record for Most Goals in Men’s Football

The 37-year-old football champion broke FIFA's record for the most goals scored in men's football, now followed by the late Austro-Czech striker Josef Bican, who previously held the record with 759 goals, adjusted from what was previously believed to have been 805 goals, according to the Rec.Sport.Soccer Statistics Foundation (RSSSF).The Portuguese striker has played for football teams Real Madrid (450 goals) and Juventus (85 goals), after initially parting ways with Manchester United in 2009. Ronaldo rejoined United in the summer of 2021.The soccer legend scored three goals during Saturday's game, which saw United win in a 3-2 victory against Tottenham.Manchester United thanked their champ in a Twitter shoutout after the match, simply writing, "Superhuman".Ronaldo broke the record via one of his famous hat tricks, cartwheeling through the air and bucking the ball with his head to clear the net.Ronaldo wasn't the only iconic athlete at the game that night, as NFL legend Tom Brady couldn't have picked a better night to watch the football star play. Brady, now retired, joined others in the crowd in giving Ronaldo a standing ovation.Let's stay in touch no matter what! Follow our Telegram channel to get all the latest news: https://t.me/sputniknewsus
Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo, already a football sensation after winning three Premier League titles, two La Liga titles, two Serie A titles, and being a five-time winner of the Champions League, scored his 807th career goal at Old Trafford on Saturday, breaking FIFA's all-time record.
The 37-year-old football champion broke FIFA's record for the most goals scored in men's football, now followed by the late Austro-Czech striker Josef Bican
, who previously held the record with 759 goals, adjusted from what was previously believed to have been 805 goals, according to the Rec.Sport.Soccer Statistics Foundation (RSSSF).
The Portuguese striker has played for football teams Real Madrid (450 goals) and Juventus (85 goals), after initially parting ways with Manchester United in 2009. Ronaldo rejoined United in the summer of 2021.
The soccer legend scored three goals during Saturday's game, which saw United win in a 3-2 victory against Tottenham.
Manchester United thanked their champ in a Twitter shoutout after the match, simply writing, "Superhuman".
Ronaldo broke the record via one of his famous hat tricks
, cartwheeling through the air and bucking the ball with his head to clear the net.
"Nothing beats the feeling of being back on the pitch and helping the team with goals and effort", wrote Ronaldo on Instagram after his major win. "We've proven once again that we can beat any team in any given day, as long as we work hard and stand together as one".
Ronaldo wasn't the only iconic athlete at the game that night, as NFL legend Tom Brady couldn't have picked a better night to watch the football star play. Brady, now retired, joined others in the crowd in giving Ronaldo a standing ovation
.
