'Superhuman': Cristiano Ronaldo Breaks FIFA All-Time Record for Most Goals in Men's Football

'Superhuman': Cristiano Ronaldo Breaks FIFA All-Time Record for Most Goals in Men’s Football

Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo, already a football sensation after winning three Premier League titles, two La Liga titles, two Serie A titles, and...

The 37-year-old football champion broke FIFA's record for the most goals scored in men's football, now followed by the late Austro-Czech striker Josef Bican, who previously held the record with 759 goals, adjusted from what was previously believed to have been 805 goals, according to the Rec.Sport.Soccer Statistics Foundation (RSSSF).The Portuguese striker has played for football teams Real Madrid (450 goals) and Juventus (85 goals), after initially parting ways with Manchester United in 2009. Ronaldo rejoined United in the summer of 2021.The soccer legend scored three goals during Saturday's game, which saw United win in a 3-2 victory against Tottenham.Manchester United thanked their champ in a Twitter shoutout after the match, simply writing, "Superhuman".Ronaldo broke the record via one of his famous hat tricks, cartwheeling through the air and bucking the ball with his head to clear the net.Ronaldo wasn't the only iconic athlete at the game that night, as NFL legend Tom Brady couldn't have picked a better night to watch the football star play. Brady, now retired, joined others in the crowd in giving Ronaldo a standing ovation.

