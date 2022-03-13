Hailey Bieber Hospitalized After Suffering 'Stroke-Like Symptoms'
00:26 GMT 13.03.2022 (Updated: 00:27 GMT 13.03.2022)
© AP Photo / Chris PizzelloFILE - Hailey Bieber arrives at the 27th annual ELLE Women in Hollywood celebration on Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021, at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles. The model says on Saturday, March 12, 2022, that she's fine after a health scare, suffering a small blood clot to her brain. Bieber, wife of pop star Justin Bieber, posted on Instagram Saturday that she was having breakfast with her husband on Thursday when she began feeling stroke-like symptoms.
Model Hailey Bieber, 25, was recently admitted to a hospital after suffering from a “small blood clot” in her brain that caused her to suffer stroke-like symptoms. She reportedly stayed at a hospital near Palm Springs, California, for several days.
In an Instagram post on Saturday, Bieber shared with fans the terrifying incident that caused her to be taken to the hospital.
“On Thursday morning, I was sitting at breakfast with my husband [Justin Bieber] when I started having stroke-like symptoms and was taken to the hospital,” she wrote. Hailey Bieber is the daughter of Kennya Deodato Baldwin and Stephen Baldwin.
“They found a very small blood clot to my brain, which caused a lack of oxygen, but my body had passed it on its own and I recovered completely within a few hours.”
Despite the health scare, the famous model says she is home and feeling better.
“Although this was definitely one of the scariest moments I’ve ever been through, I’m home now and doing well, and I’m so grateful and thankful to all the amazing doctors and nurses who took care of me!” she posted online.
“Thank you to everyone who has reached out with well wishes and concern, and for all the support and love.”
Bieber’s husband showed his wife support by posting a photo of the two holding hands, and a caption which reads: “Can’t keep this one down.”
