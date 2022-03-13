https://sputniknews.com/20220313/hailey-bieber-hospitalized-after-suffering-stroke-like-symptoms-1093818425.html

Hailey Bieber Hospitalized After Suffering 'Stroke-Like Symptoms'

Hailey Bieber Hospitalized After Suffering 'Stroke-Like Symptoms'

Model Hailey Bieber, 25, was recently admitted to a hospital after suffering from a “small blood clot” in her brain that caused her to suffer stroke-like... 13.03.2022, Sputnik International

2022-03-13T00:26+0000

2022-03-13T00:26+0000

2022-03-13T00:27+0000

model

hailey baldwin

justin bieber

blood clots

hospital

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/0d/1093818311_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_23f05ac5360fb0262820a1c9e44753d6.jpg

In an Instagram post on Saturday, Bieber shared with fans the terrifying incident that caused her to be taken to the hospital.“On Thursday morning, I was sitting at breakfast with my husband [Justin Bieber] when I started having stroke-like symptoms and was taken to the hospital,” she wrote. Hailey Bieber is the daughter of Kennya Deodato Baldwin and Stephen Baldwin.“They found a very small blood clot to my brain, which caused a lack of oxygen, but my body had passed it on its own and I recovered completely within a few hours.”Despite the health scare, the famous model says she is home and feeling better.“Thank you to everyone who has reached out with well wishes and concern, and for all the support and love.”Bieber’s husband showed his wife support by posting a photo of the two holding hands, and a caption which reads: “Can’t keep this one down.”Let's stay in touch no matter what! Follow our Telegram channel to get all the latest news: https://t.me/sputniknewsus

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Mary Manley https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg

Mary Manley https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Mary Manley https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg

model, hailey baldwin, justin bieber, blood clots, hospital