YouTubers 'Saucy and Honey' Facing Seven Years Behind Bars After Hiding Out in Pennsylvania Target

Followers of the 'Saucy and Honey' channel on YouTube may be without content for a while after pranksters Charlotte Fischer and Johnson Larose took part in an alleged 24-hour hideout at a Target retail store in Exton, Pennsylvania.
It would appear authorities found nothing funny about a YouTube challenge uploaded by users 'Saucy and Honey,' as Fischer, 24, and Larose, 25, were arrested earlier this month in connection with the after-hours incident and are now facing up to seven years in jail for third-degree criminal trespassing and conspiracy.
"It became a little bit bigger of an investigation, trying to find out what they were doing, was there something criminal?" West Whiteland Township Police Detective Scott Pezick told FOX29.
To make matters worse, the pair's uploaded video appears to be manipulated to make it appear that they stayed in the store the entire night. However, responding authorities did not immediately catch the two trespassers, as they apparently exited the Target around 3:00 a.m., local time.
Authorities noted that the situation could have ended much differently for the two.
"When you go to burglary call you have a heightened sense of awareness. Suddenly, you see somebody in there or maybe they get spooked and run, our officers are well-trained, but it’s not a great situation for anybody," Detective Pezick told FOX29. "They weren’t out to harm anybody, but we want to make sure this doesn’t happen again."
Fischer, who, along with Larose, has been released on $25,000 unsecured bail, told FOX29 that she has "no regrets," although the potential punishment is higher than she expected.
"I mean, no regrets just living life and having fun, it’s kind of sad that all of this came out of it, we were expecting a fine nothing crazy," she said.
The pair has been banned from all Target stores in Pennsylvania, and are due in court on March 24.
Let's stay in touch no matter what! Follow our Telegram channel to get all the latest news: https://t.me/sputniknewsus