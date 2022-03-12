https://sputniknews.com/20220312/youtubers-saucy-and-honey-facing-seven-years-behind-bars-after-hiding-out-in-pennsylvania-target--1093798155.html

YouTubers 'Saucy and Honey' Facing Seven Years Behind Bars After Hiding Out in Pennsylvania Target

Followers of the 'Saucy and Honey' channel on YouTube may be without content for a while after pranksters Charlotte Fischer and Johnson Larose took part in an... 12.03.2022, Sputnik International

It would appear authorities found nothing funny about a YouTube challenge uploaded by users 'Saucy and Honey,' as Fischer, 24, and Larose, 25, were arrested earlier this month in connection with the after-hours incident and are now facing up to seven years in jail for third-degree criminal trespassing and conspiracy. To make matters worse, the pair's uploaded video appears to be manipulated to make it appear that they stayed in the store the entire night. However, responding authorities did not immediately catch the two trespassers, as they apparently exited the Target around 3:00 a.m., local time. Authorities noted that the situation could have ended much differently for the two. Fischer, who, along with Larose, has been released on $25,000 unsecured bail, told FOX29 that she has "no regrets," although the potential punishment is higher than she expected. The pair has been banned from all Target stores in Pennsylvania, and are due in court on March 24.Let's stay in touch no matter what! Follow our Telegram channel to get all the latest news: https://t.me/sputniknewsus

