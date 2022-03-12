https://sputniknews.com/20220312/seven-dead-in-major-fire-in-indian-capital-delhi-1093801609.html
Seven Dead in Major Fire in Indian Capital Delhi
Seven Dead in Major Fire in Indian Capital Delhi
In recent years, an unprecedented number of fires have taken place across India. Earlier this week, a woman died and five were injured in a fire in Uttar... 12.03.2022, Sputnik International
2022-03-12T10:13+0000
2022-03-12T10:13+0000
2022-03-12T10:13+0000
india
delhi
fire
fire
accident
accident
sputnik
police
police
dead
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105618/52/1056185263_0:233:4928:3005_1920x0_80_0_0_7e28b9e45e3697b9f8a758ffb700a695.jpg
Seven people, including a 13-year-old boy, were charred to death after a major fire engulfed several shanties in the Indian capital New Delhi overnight.The Delhi Fire Service department said that the blaze was brought under control with the help of 13 fire trucks after information about the incident reached them through local police at around 1 a.m. on Saturday. The incident left state chief Arvind Kejriwal saddened as he took to Twitter to announce that he would personally visit the grieving families."Heard the sad news early in the morning. I will go to the spot and meet the affected people personally", Kejriwal said on the micro-blogging platform in Hindi.
delhi
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Pawan Atri
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png
Pawan Atri
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105618/52/1056185263_555:0:4928:3280_1920x0_80_0_0_79d091fb64abd344402b1fd94b3e8e38.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Pawan Atri
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png
india, delhi, fire, fire, accident, accident, sputnik, police, police, dead, arvind kejriwal
Seven Dead in Major Fire in Indian Capital Delhi
Subscribe
In recent years, an unprecedented number of fires have taken place across India. Earlier this week, a woman died and five were injured in a fire in Uttar Pradesh. In January, six people were killed when a blaze engulfed a building in Mumbai.
Seven people, including a 13-year-old boy, were charred to death after a major fire
engulfed several shanties in the Indian capital New Delhi overnight.
The Delhi Fire Service department said that the blaze was brought under control with the help of 13 fire trucks after information about the incident reached them through local police at around 1 a.m. on Saturday.
"At 1 a.m. there was a fire incident in Gokulpuri PS area. Immediately teams reached the spot with all rescue equipment. We also contacted the fire department that responded very well. We could douse the fire by around 4 am", Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Devesh Kumar Mahla said.
The incident left state chief Arvind Kejriwal
saddened as he took to Twitter to announce that he would personally visit the grieving families.
"Heard the sad news early in the morning. I will go to the spot and meet the affected people personally", Kejriwal said on the micro-blogging platform in Hindi.