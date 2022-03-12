https://sputniknews.com/20220312/seven-dead-in-major-fire-in-indian-capital-delhi-1093801609.html

Seven Dead in Major Fire in Indian Capital Delhi

In recent years, an unprecedented number of fires have taken place across India. Earlier this week, a woman died and five were injured in a fire in Uttar... 12.03.2022, Sputnik International

Seven people, including a 13-year-old boy, were charred to death after a major fire engulfed several shanties in the Indian capital New Delhi overnight.The Delhi Fire Service department said that the blaze was brought under control with the help of 13 fire trucks after information about the incident reached them through local police at around 1 a.m. on Saturday. The incident left state chief Arvind Kejriwal saddened as he took to Twitter to announce that he would personally visit the grieving families."Heard the sad news early in the morning. I will go to the spot and meet the affected people personally", Kejriwal said on the micro-blogging platform in Hindi.

