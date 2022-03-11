https://sputniknews.com/20220311/unidentified-object-falls-in-croatia-two-parachutes-discovered-at-crash-site-area-is-cordoned-off-1093767471.html
Unidentified Object Falls From Sky in Croatia, Two Parachutes Discovered at Crash Site - Police
Unidentified Object Falls From Sky in Croatia, Two Parachutes Discovered at Crash Site - Police
There were no casualties due to the incident, but the blast damaged several cars parked nearby. The crash site is currently cordoned off. 11.03.2022, Sputnik International
2022-03-11T07:20+0000
2022-03-11T07:20+0000
2022-03-11T07:51+0000
croatia
object
police
incident
parachute
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/0b/1093767926_76:0:1361:723_1920x0_80_0_0_9c397b8d6d9f32efed031f39f9910f10.jpg
A blast occurred in Zagreb on Friday after an unidentified object fell from the sky in one area of Croatia's capital, the country's Interior Ministry has said.No one was hurt as a result of the explosion, which damaged several cars parked nearby, the police said, adding that the crash site is currently being cordoned off.No further details on the incident were immediately available.Let's stay in touch no matter what! Follow our Telegram channel to get all the latest news: https://t.me/sputniknewsus
croatia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Oleg Burunov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
Oleg Burunov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/0b/1093767926_236:0:1200:723_1920x0_80_0_0_882cf36d092e4a58d5921e253b1b8f9c.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Oleg Burunov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
croatia, object, police, incident, parachute
Unidentified Object Falls From Sky in Croatia, Two Parachutes Discovered at Crash Site - Police
07:20 GMT 11.03.2022 (Updated: 07:51 GMT 11.03.2022) Subscribe
There were no casualties due to the incident, but the blast damaged several cars parked nearby. The crash site is currently cordoned off.
A blast occurred in Zagreb on Friday after an unidentified object fell from the sky in one area of Croatia's capital, the country's Interior Ministry has said.
The ministry tweeted that "after 23:00 [22:00 GMT Thursday], the Zagreb Police Department received several calls from citizens that a detonation was felt in the Jarun area, and an object fell from the area before that. Units were urgently sent to the place, who found a crater on Jarunska Street...there were two parachutes [found] nearby, we also received reports about it earlier".
No one was hurt as a result of the explosion, which damaged several cars parked nearby, the police said, adding that the crash site is currently being cordoned off.
No further details on the incident were immediately available.
Let's stay in touch no matter what! Follow our Telegram channel to get all the latest news: https://t.me/sputniknewsus