BREAKING: Unidentified Object Falls From Sky in Croatia, Two Parachutes Discovered at Crash Site - Police
There were no casualties due to the incident, but the blast damaged several cars parked nearby. The crash site is currently cordoned off.
A blast occurred in Zagreb on Friday after an unidentified object fell from the sky in one area of Croatia's capital, the country's Interior Ministry has said.No one was hurt as a result of the explosion, which damaged several cars parked nearby, the police said, adding that the crash site is currently being cordoned off.No further details on the incident were immediately available.Let's stay in touch no matter what! Follow our Telegram channel to get all the latest news: https://t.me/sputniknewsus
07:20 GMT 11.03.2022 (Updated: 07:51 GMT 11.03.2022)
© Photo : YouTube/Igor Kralj/PIXSELL Unidentified Object Falls From Sky in Croatia
Unidentified Object Falls From Sky in Croatia - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.03.2022
© Photo : YouTube/Igor Kralj/PIXSELL
Oleg Burunov - Sputnik International
Oleg Burunov
All materialsWrite to the author
There were no casualties due to the incident, but the blast damaged several cars parked nearby. The crash site is currently cordoned off.
A blast occurred in Zagreb on Friday after an unidentified object fell from the sky in one area of Croatia's capital, the country's Interior Ministry has said.
The ministry tweeted that "after 23:00 [22:00 GMT Thursday], the Zagreb Police Department received several calls from citizens that a detonation was felt in the Jarun area, and an object fell from the area before that. Units were urgently sent to the place, who found a crater on Jarunska Street...there were two parachutes [found] nearby, we also received reports about it earlier".
No one was hurt as a result of the explosion, which damaged several cars parked nearby, the police said, adding that the crash site is currently being cordoned off.
No further details on the incident were immediately available.
