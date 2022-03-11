https://sputniknews.com/20220311/unidentified-object-falls-in-croatia-two-parachutes-discovered-at-crash-site-area-is-cordoned-off-1093767471.html

Unidentified Object Falls From Sky in Croatia, Two Parachutes Discovered at Crash Site - Police

There were no casualties due to the incident, but the blast damaged several cars parked nearby. The crash site is currently cordoned off. 11.03.2022, Sputnik International

A blast occurred in Zagreb on Friday after an unidentified object fell from the sky in one area of Croatia's capital, the country's Interior Ministry has said.No one was hurt as a result of the explosion, which damaged several cars parked nearby, the police said, adding that the crash site is currently being cordoned off.No further details on the incident were immediately available.Let's stay in touch no matter what! Follow our Telegram channel to get all the latest news: https://t.me/sputniknewsus

