On Thursday, Pakistan announced that it downed an Indian supersonic surface-to-surface missile which fell inside Pakistani territory near Mian Channu and... 11.03.2022, Sputnik International
india
pakistan
missile
India said on Friday that it had accidentally fired a missile into Pakistan due to a "technical malfunction" during routine maintenance.The Indian Ministry of Defence said that the incident is "deeply regrettable", adding that "it is a matter of relief that there has been no loss of life due to the accident".A "high-level" investigation has been ordered into the accident, according to the ministry.The statement by the Indian government comes after the Pakistani armed forces said it downed a "supersonic surface-to-surface missile" attributed to India. The Pakistani Foreign Ministry said it had summoned India's charge d'affaires in Islamabad and strongly protested the unprovoked violation of its airspace.
india
india, pakistan, missile
India Has Accidentally Fired Missile Into Pakistan, Incident to Be Investigated - MoD
13:13 GMT 11.03.2022 (Updated: 13:27 GMT 11.03.2022)
On Thursday, Pakistan announced that it downed an Indian supersonic surface-to-surface missile which fell inside Pakistani territory near Mian Channu and damaged some civilian property.
India said on Friday that it had accidentally fired a missile into Pakistan due to a "technical malfunction" during routine maintenance.
"On 9 March 2022, in the course of a routine maintenance, a technical malfunction led to the accidental firing of a missile", the government said in a statement. "It is learnt that the missile landed in an area of Pakistan."
The Indian Ministry of Defence said that the incident is "deeply regrettable", adding that "it is a matter of relief that there has been no loss of life due to the accident".
A "high-level" investigation has been ordered into the accident, according to the ministry.
The statement by the Indian government comes after the Pakistani armed forces said it downed a "supersonic surface-to-surface missile" attributed to India.
The Pakistani Foreign Ministry said it had summoned India's charge d'affaires in Islamabad and strongly protested the unprovoked violation of its airspace.