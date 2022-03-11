https://sputniknews.com/20220311/india-has-accidentally-fired-missile-into-pakistan-incident-to-be-investigated---mod-1093779228.html

India Has Accidentally Fired Missile Into Pakistan, Incident to Be Investigated - MoD

On Thursday, Pakistan announced that it downed an Indian supersonic surface-to-surface missile which fell inside Pakistani territory near Mian Channu and... 11.03.2022, Sputnik International

2022-03-11T13:13+0000

2022-03-11T13:13+0000

2022-03-11T13:27+0000

India said on Friday that it had accidentally fired a missile into Pakistan due to a "technical malfunction" during routine maintenance.The Indian Ministry of Defence said that the incident is "deeply regrettable", adding that "it is a matter of relief that there has been no loss of life due to the accident".A "high-level" investigation has been ordered into the accident, according to the ministry.The statement by the Indian government comes after the Pakistani armed forces said it downed a "supersonic surface-to-surface missile" attributed to India. The Pakistani Foreign Ministry said it had summoned India's charge d'affaires in Islamabad and strongly protested the unprovoked violation of its airspace.

