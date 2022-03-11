International
LIVA: EU Leaders Hold Press Conference on Final Day of Versailles Summit
India Has Accidentally Fired Missile Into Pakistan, Incident to Be Investigated - MoD
India Has Accidentally Fired Missile Into Pakistan, Incident to Be Investigated - MoD
On Thursday, Pakistan announced that it downed an Indian supersonic surface-to-surface missile which fell inside Pakistani territory near Mian Channu
india
pakistan
missile
India Has Accidentally Fired Missile Into Pakistan, Incident to Be Investigated - MoD

On Thursday, Pakistan announced that it downed an Indian supersonic surface-to-surface missile which fell inside Pakistani territory near Mian Channu and damaged some civilian property.
India said on Friday that it had accidentally fired a missile into Pakistan due to a "technical malfunction" during routine maintenance.
"On 9 March 2022, in the course of a routine maintenance, a technical malfunction led to the accidental firing of a missile", the government said in a statement. "It is learnt that the missile landed in an area of Pakistan."
The Indian Ministry of Defence said that the incident is "deeply regrettable", adding that "it is a matter of relief that there has been no loss of life due to the accident".
A "high-level" investigation has been ordered into the accident, according to the ministry.
The statement by the Indian government comes after the Pakistani armed forces said it downed a "supersonic surface-to-surface missile" attributed to India.
The Pakistani Foreign Ministry said it had summoned India's charge d'affaires in Islamabad and strongly protested the unprovoked violation of its airspace.
