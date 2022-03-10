International
BREAKING: EU Has Reached Limit of Its Capabilities to Impose Financial Sanctions on Russia, Borrell Says
UK Imposes Sanctions Against Abramovich, Sechin, Deripaska
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The United Kingdom is imposing sanctions against Russian billionaires Roman Abramovich and Oleg Deripaska, among others, according to the... 10.03.2022
Sanctions are also imposed against Rosneft CEO Igor Sechin, Gazprom head Alexey Miller, VTB Chairman Andrey Kostin, Transneft President Nikolai Tokarev and Dmitri Lebedev, the chairman of the board of directors of Rossiya Bank.
UK Imposes Sanctions Against Abramovich, Sechin, Deripaska

09:30 GMT 10.03.2022 (Updated: 09:56 GMT 10.03.2022)
© AFP 2022 / BEN STANSALLChelsea's Russian owner Roman Abramovich applauds, as players celebrate their league title win at the end of the Premier League football match between Chelsea and Sunderland at Stamford Bridge in London.
Chelsea's Russian owner Roman Abramovich applauds, as players celebrate their league title win at the end of the Premier League football match between Chelsea and Sunderland at Stamford Bridge in London. - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.03.2022
© AFP 2022 / BEN STANSALL
SubscribeGoogle news
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The United Kingdom is imposing sanctions against Russian billionaires Roman Abramovich and Oleg Deripaska, among others, according to the government’s statement issued on Thursday.
Sanctions are also imposed against Rosneft CEO Igor Sechin, Gazprom head Alexey Miller, VTB Chairman Andrey Kostin, Transneft President Nikolai Tokarev and Dmitri Lebedev, the chairman of the board of directors of Rossiya Bank.

"The Economic Crime Bill coming into force next week will also significantly simplify the process of imposing sanctions, allow the UK to more easily sanction individuals, stop oligarchs threatening the UK with multi-million pound lawsuits for damages at the taxpayer's expense and also allow the UK to mirror allies' designations," the statement read.

The sanctions come in reponse to the Russian special operation launched on 24 February, as Moscow aimed at the "demilitarisation and denazification" of Ukraine. The UK, the US, and the European Union introduced several rounds of restrictions, imposing at least 2,778 new sanctions against Moscow over the past two weeks.
