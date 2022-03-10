https://sputniknews.com/20220310/uk-imposes-sanctions-against-abramovich-sechin-deripaska-1093738924.html
UK Imposes Sanctions Against Abramovich, Sechin, Deripaska
UK Imposes Sanctions Against Abramovich, Sechin, Deripaska
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The United Kingdom is imposing sanctions against Russian billionaires Roman Abramovich and Oleg Deripaska, among others, according to the... 10.03.2022, Sputnik International
2022-03-10T09:30+0000
2022-03-10T09:30+0000
2022-03-10T09:56+0000
uk
roman abramovich
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/02/1093525010_0:131:2501:1537_1920x0_80_0_0_a695f3a377f1b1c1deebe8dfeee8289b.jpg
Sanctions are also imposed against Rosneft CEO Igor Sechin, Gazprom head Alexey Miller, VTB Chairman Andrey Kostin, Transneft President Nikolai Tokarev and Dmitri Lebedev, the chairman of the board of directors of Rossiya Bank.The sanctions come in reponse to the Russian special operation launched on 24 February, as Moscow aimed at the "demilitarisation and denazification" of Ukraine. The UK, the US, and the European Union introduced several rounds of restrictions, imposing at least 2,778 new sanctions against Moscow over the past two weeks.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/02/1093525010_138:0:2361:1667_1920x0_80_0_0_6f33f6b8ce711c6088cc0d332b9bc6ab.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
uk, roman abramovich
UK Imposes Sanctions Against Abramovich, Sechin, Deripaska
09:30 GMT 10.03.2022 (Updated: 09:56 GMT 10.03.2022) Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The United Kingdom is imposing sanctions against Russian billionaires Roman Abramovich and Oleg Deripaska, among others, according to the government’s statement issued on Thursday.
Sanctions are also imposed against Rosneft CEO Igor Sechin, Gazprom head Alexey Miller, VTB Chairman Andrey Kostin, Transneft President Nikolai Tokarev and Dmitri Lebedev, the chairman of the board of directors of Rossiya Bank.
"The Economic Crime Bill coming into force next week will also significantly simplify the process of imposing sanctions, allow the UK to more easily sanction individuals, stop oligarchs threatening the UK with multi-million pound lawsuits for damages at the taxpayer's expense and also allow the UK to mirror allies' designations," the statement read.
The sanctions come in reponse to the Russian special operation launched on 24 February, as Moscow aimed at the "demilitarisation and denazification" of Ukraine. The UK, the US, and the European Union introduced several rounds of restrictions, imposing at least 2,778 new sanctions
against Moscow over the past two weeks.