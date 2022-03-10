https://sputniknews.com/20220310/uk-imposes-sanctions-against-abramovich-sechin-deripaska-1093738924.html

UK Imposes Sanctions Against Abramovich, Sechin, Deripaska

UK Imposes Sanctions Against Abramovich, Sechin, Deripaska

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The United Kingdom is imposing sanctions against Russian billionaires Roman Abramovich and Oleg Deripaska, among others, according to the... 10.03.2022, Sputnik International

2022-03-10T09:30+0000

2022-03-10T09:30+0000

2022-03-10T09:56+0000

uk

roman abramovich

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/02/1093525010_0:131:2501:1537_1920x0_80_0_0_a695f3a377f1b1c1deebe8dfeee8289b.jpg

Sanctions are also imposed against Rosneft CEO Igor Sechin, Gazprom head Alexey Miller, VTB Chairman Andrey Kostin, Transneft President Nikolai Tokarev and Dmitri Lebedev, the chairman of the board of directors of Rossiya Bank.The sanctions come in reponse to the Russian special operation launched on 24 February, as Moscow aimed at the "demilitarisation and denazification" of Ukraine. The UK, the US, and the European Union introduced several rounds of restrictions, imposing at least 2,778 new sanctions against Moscow over the past two weeks.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

uk, roman abramovich